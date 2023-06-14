More than 60 years after Rod Stewart started playing music, he's looking to move away from the rock 'n' roll genre.

In a recent interview with BBC Breakfast, the Grammy winner announced he's planning to pivot into the swing genre with a new album in the near future — following his upcoming summer tour.

Responding to host Charlie Stayt noting that "rockstars are performing into incredible ages now," Stewart declared: "I am actually stopping."

"I'm not retiring but I want to move on," the 78-year-old musician told the outlet. "I had great success with The Great American Songbook, and I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year, so I want to go in that direction."

Stewart added that he wants "to leave the rock 'n' roll stuff behind, for a while."

"Everything has to come to an end sooner or later," continued the performer, who urged that he's in a "good place" with the pivot.

"I’m really looking forward to doing something else, especially singing with Jools’ band," said Stewart. "It borders on rock ‘n’ roll anyway, it’s just not 'Maggie May' and 'Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?'”

Rod Stewart. Burak Cingi/Redferns

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member launched into music in the early 1960s before playing in several bands, including the successful Faces. His first solo album, An Old Raincoat Won't Ever Let You Down, was released in 1969, and since then he's earned hits including "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)," "You're in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)" and the aforementioned songs, among others.

Stewart has previously strayed from rock music, performing tracks from The Great American Songbook for a series of albums in the 2000s and veering into the soul genre with 2009's Soulbook album.

He's about to embark on a European tour through July 22 before heading to North America the following week for a string of shows through September. After a few shows in Brazil and more in North America, he'll then resume his Las Vegas residency in November.