Rod Stewart Hugs Grandchildren Louie and Otis in Sweet Photo: 'Granddad Down the Middle'

The singer shared a photo of himself with his two youngest grandchildren on Instagram Sunday

Published on July 24, 2023 07:36AM EDT
Rod Stewart grandsons Otis Louie
Rod Stewart and grandsons Otis and Louie.

Rod Stewart/Instagram

Rod Stewart is spending quality time with his baby grandsons.

The 78-year-old singer shared a photo of himself sitting with his two youngest grandchildren, Louie and Otis, during a sweet bonding session on his Instagram Story Sunday.

In the photo, Stewart held his grandsons in each arm as they sat perched on his legs.

“Louie on the right wing — Otis on the left wing — Grandad down the middle,” the doting grandfather captioned the post, tagging his daughter Ruby, who is mom to Otis, and son Liam, who is dad to Louie.

Ruby, 35, and her fiancé, Jake Kalic, welcomed their son Otis on May 9. Liam, 28, and fiancée Nicole Artukovich ’s son Louie arrived three days later on May 12. The boys are each couple's first child together.

Rod Stewart grandsons Otis Louie
Stewart was snapped spending quality time with his grandsons.

Rod Stewart/Instagram

Stewart’s latest photo with his grandsons comes after he was featured in a heartwarming photo posted by Ruby on her Instagram last week, in which he held Otis on his lap.

In the photo, Stewart sweetly planted a kiss on top of Otis' head. "Papa Stew (Silly Grandad)," Ruby wrote in her caption.

Ruby Stewart
Ruby Stewart welcomed her first child Otis in May.

Stewart has been spending a lot of time with his grandkids and children in recent days as the family has been on vacation in Spain. 

Last week, daughter Kimberly shared a family photo taken during their trip on Instagram that showed Stewart’s son Alastair, 17, and his girlfriend next to Liam holding son Louis with fiancé Nicole, followed by daughter Renee, who posed next to her dad.

Stewart’s youngest son, Aiden Patrick, was also seen in the photo, along with mom Lancaster. Ruby, fiancé Jake and their son Otis also made an appearance.

"La familia 🇪🇸," Kimberly, 43, captioned. Her daughter Delilah was not seen in the shot.

Back in May, Stewart shared photos on Instagram of his two new grandchildren.

In a sweet collage picture, Stewart held his new grandbabies and wrote "Happy grandad" in the caption of his post.

