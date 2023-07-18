Rod Stewart Gives a Kiss to 10-Week-Old Baby Grandson Otis in Sweet New Photo: 'Papa Stew'

Rod Stewart is soaking up special moments with his grandkids.

On Tuesday, the rocker's daughter Ruby posted a heartwarming photo on her Instagram of her father, 78, holding her 10-week-old son Otis on his lap. In the photo, Stewart sweetly plants a kiss on top of Otis' head. "Papa Stew (Silly Grandad)," Ruby wrote across the image.

In another photo, Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster, 52, smiles while sipping on a drink. "Grandma Pep Pep," Ruby captioned the photo.

Ruby Stewart/Instagram

On Monday, Stewart posed for a beautiful group shot with his kids and grandkids while on a family vacation in Spain.

The photo, shared by daughter Kimberly on Instagram Sunday, showed son Alastair, 17, and his girlfriend, next to Liam holding son Louis with fiancé Nicole Artukovich on his arm, followed by Renee, 31, who posed next to her dad.

Ruby Stewart/Instagram

On the other side of the legendary entertainer stood youngest son Aiden Patrick, 12 who was just in front of mom Penny Lancaster, 52.



Next to them, Ruby posed holding son Otis, with fiancé Jake Kalic followed by Sean Stewart and wife Jody Weintraub, both 42. Kimberly — whose soon-to-be 12-year-old daughter Delilah is absent from the photo — finished out the family line-up.

Kimberly Stewart/ Instagram

"La familia 🇪🇸," Kimberly captioned the shot.

In May, Kimberly shared an adorable photo of her daughter Delilah holding her newborn cousin Louie, who was almost one week old at the time. Wearing a blue hoodie, Delilah held her cousin close, who matched in a blue onesie. "Little Louis @nicoleartukovich @discowstew94 ❤️️," Kimberly wrote across the image.

Earlier that month, the Maggie May singer shared photos on Instagram of his two new grandchildren. In a sweet collage picture, Stewart held his new grandbabies, Otis and Louie. "Happy grandad," he captioned the post.

Ruby also posted a series of Instagram stories with the British rocker. In one, the singer lies across Lancaster as she took a picture of Ruby's new baby. "Casual baby photoshoot," she wrote across the image. Ruby also posted a photo of Stewart and Lancaster holding Otis and tagged both in the image.

