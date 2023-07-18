Rod Stewart Gives a Kiss to 10-Week-Old Baby Grandson Otis in Sweet New Photo: 'Papa Stew'

The British singer posed with his new grandson, Otis

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 18, 2023 04:34PM EDT
Rod Steward and Grandchild
Photo:

Ruby Stewart/Instagram

Rod Stewart is soaking up special moments with his grandkids.

On Tuesday, the rocker's daughter Ruby posted a heartwarming photo on her Instagram of her father, 78, holding her 10-week-old son Otis on his lap. In the photo, Stewart sweetly plants a kiss on top of Otis' head. "Papa Stew (Silly Grandad)," Ruby wrote across the image.

In another photo, Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster, 52, smiles while sipping on a drink. "Grandma Pep Pep," Ruby captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rod Steward and Grandchild

Ruby Stewart/Instagram

On Monday, Stewart posed for a beautiful group shot with his kids and grandkids while on a family vacation in Spain.

The photo, shared by daughter Kimberly on Instagram Sunday, showed son Alastair, 17, and his girlfriend, next to Liam holding son Louis with fiancé Nicole Artukovich on his arm, followed by Renee, 31, who posed next to her dad.

Penny Lancaster

Ruby Stewart/Instagram

On the other side of the legendary entertainer stood youngest son Aiden Patrick, 12 who was just in front of mom Penny Lancaster, 52.

Next to them, Ruby posed holding son Otis, with fiancé Jake Kalic followed by Sean Stewart and wife Jody Weintraub, both 42. Kimberly — whose soon-to-be 12-year-old daughter Delilah is absent from the photo — finished out the family line-up.

Rod Stewart Is Surrounded By Kids and Grandkids in Beautiful Family Photo from Spain: 'La Familia'

Kimberly Stewart/ Instagram

"La familia 🇪🇸," Kimberly captioned the shot.

In May, Kimberly shared an adorable photo of her daughter Delilah holding her newborn cousin Louie, who was almost one week old at the time. Wearing a blue hoodie, Delilah held her cousin close, who matched in a blue onesie. "Little Louis @nicoleartukovich @discowstew94 ❤️️," Kimberly wrote across the image.

Earlier that month, the Maggie May singer shared photos on Instagram of his two new grandchildren. In a sweet collage picture, Stewart held his new grandbabies, Otis and Louie. "Happy grandad," he captioned the post.

Ruby also posted a series of Instagram stories with the British rocker. In one, the singer lies across Lancaster as she took a picture of Ruby's new baby. "Casual baby photoshoot," she wrote across the image. Ruby also posted a photo of Stewart and Lancaster holding Otis and tagged both in the image.

Related Articles
Kate Hudson on vacation with her kids
Kate Hudson Shares Sunny Beach-Filled Photos with All Three of Her Kids on Sicilian Vacation
Allison Holker Boss Joined by Daughter Weslie in First Public Appearance Since Husband tWitch's Death
Allison Holker Boss Calls Daughter Weslie 'My Makeup Artist' as She Shows Off Teen's Glam Work
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Daniel Radcliffe Says 3-Month-Old Baby Son Is Giving 'Little Smiles and Giggling': 'Very Lucky'
Mindy Kaling celebrates Mindy x Andie Collection at Malibu Country Mart
Mindy Kaling Says Her Daughter, 5, Loves 'Painting Her Face' with Makeup: 'She Thinks It's So Fun'
Tori Spelling Praises 'Greatest Protector' Son Liam and 'Strong and Kind' Daughters amid Dean McDermott Split
Tori Spelling Praises Son Liam as 'Great Protector' as She Discusses Happiness amid Dean McDermott Split
michael lindsay lohan, Bader Shammas
Michael Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay and Husband Bader Will Be 'Amazing Parents': 'Blessed' (Exclusive)
trista sutter taylor swift concert
Trista Sutter Enjoys Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Teen Daughter: 'This Night Was Sparkling'
Ali Krieger posts about the magical birthday celebration for our sweetest baby Ocean!
Ali Krieger Shares Adorable Family Photos from Son Ocean's 'Magical' First Birthday Celebration
Anthony Rapp Brings Son Rai to SAG Strike Picket Line in New York City: 'Raising a Labor Activist'
Anthony Rapp Snaps Sweet Photo with Son, 7 Months, amid SAG Strike in N.Y.C: 'Raising a Labor Activist'
Billie Lourd and her kids
Billie Lourd Smiles with Her Two Kids in Sweet Birthday Tribute from Husband — See the Photos!
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis 'FREAKY FRIDAY' DVD RELEASE PARTY
Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Movie Daughter' Lindsay Lohan’s Baby ‘Just Made Me a Movie Grandmother’
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt 'Didn't Realize How Much Growing I Needed to Do' Until He Became a Dad: 'I Leveled Up'
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Sweet Photo of Quiet Afternoon Cuddles with 'Precious' Grandson Finn
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Sweet Photo of Quiet Afternoon Cuddles with 'Precious' Baby Grandson Finn
Keke Palmer compares her baby photo to her baby
Keke Palmer Says 'My Baby Is My Twin' as She Shares Side-by-Side Photos with Her Son: 'I Rest My Case'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Laidback Selfie with Son Wren
Chrissy Teigen Enjoys a Peaceful Moment with Her Youngest Son in Laid-Back Selfie with Baby Wren
Ashley Tisdale Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Jupiter Playing in the Pool with 'Uncle' Austin Butler
Ashley Tisdale Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Jupiter Playing in the Pool with 'Uncle' Austin Butler