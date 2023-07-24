Rod Stewart Brings Baby Grandsons on Stage for the First Time: 'A Little Too Bright and Loud'

Rod Stewart shared the stage with the newest members of his family Saturday night in Spain

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 03:25PM EDT
Rod Stewart brings grandkids on stageLONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Rod Stewart poses for photos during a visit to Bauer Media at 1 Golden Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Bauer Media)
Photo:

John Phillips/Getty, Ruby Stewart/Instagram

Rod Stewart enjoyed a special moment over the weekend with his grandsons.

On Saturday, the 78-year-old singer took time out of a performance in Spain to bring infant grandsons Louie and Otis on stage with him for the very first time.

The two youngest grandchildren of the "Maggie May" performer came on stage with their moms, Ruby Stewart and Nicole Artukovich, fiancée of Liam Stewart, 28.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rod Stewart Brings Grandsons Louie and Otis on Stage for the First Time

Ruby Stewart/Instagram

Ruby, 35, and her fiancé, Jake Kalic, welcomed their son Otis on May 9. Liam, 28, and fiancée Nicole Artukovich ’s son Louie arrived three days later on May 12. The boys are each couple's first child together.

Ruby later shared a photo on her Instagram Story where Otis wore noise-canceling headphones as he put his hand over his face.

"Grandads production was a little too bright and loud for my liking," she captioned the sweet photo.

Rod Stewart Brings Grandsons Louie and Otis on Stage for the First Time

Ruby Stewart/Instagram

The 78-year-old singer shared a photo of himself sitting with his two youngest grandchildren, Louie and Otis, during a sweet bonding session on his Instagram Story Sunday.

In the photo, Stewart held his grandsons in each arm as they sat perched on his legs.

“Louie on the right wing — Otis on the left wing — Grandad down the middle,” the doting grandfather captioned the post.

Related Articles
kathy gifford grandson
Kathie Lee Gifford Smiles with Grandson Frankie as They Wear Matching Hats for Photo: 'I'm in Heaven'
The Bachelorette's Shawn Booth pregnancy announcement photos
Shawn Booth Shares First Photos with Pregnant Dre Joseph Ahead of First Baby Together (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Surfing in a Wave Pool with His Family During Swiss Vacation: Watch
Rod Stewart grandsons Otis Louie
Rod Stewart Hugs Grandchildren Louie and Otis in Sweet Photo: 'Granddad Down the Middle'
Chrissy Teigen son wren first smile
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Son Wren’s First Ever Smile: ‘Finally’
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Shares Pool Photo With Saint and Chicago: 'Sweet Kisses'
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn Covers Son Malcolm in Sunscreen During Family Beach Day with John Mulaney: 'It Takes Two Adults'
Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Iconic' Photo of Baby Matilda in Pool with Partner Tom Pelphrey
Sharna Burgess Responds to Critics of Son Zane's Long Locks in Pink Hair Tie: 'Just Wild to Me'
Sharna Burgess Responds to Critics of Baby Son Zane's Long Locks in Pink Hair Tie: 'Just Wild to Me'
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke join the picket line In New York City on July 21, 2023 in New York City
Daniel Radcliffe Gives First Glimpse at Baby as He and Girlfriend Erin Darke Join SAG-AFTRA Strikers
Marston Hefner and Wife Anna Welcome First Baby, Son Forrest Glenn
Hugh Hefner's Son Marston and Wife Welcome First Baby, Son Forrest: 'Very Fortunate' (Exclusive)
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Shares Why She Named Daughter Athena: 'She's Coming to Save Us'
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Check Out Parade and Share Laughs on Son Rome's First Fourth of July
Jenna Johnson Admits It Was 'Hard to Navigate' Early Parenting Differences with Val Chmerkovskiy
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Takes Selfies with Daughter on the Beach During Hawaii Getaway
Rihanna Sends A$AP Rocky to the Store for Diapers with Photo of Son RZA on Package in New Beats Ad
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA Makes Special (and Subtle!) Appearance in Dad's New Beats Ad
Sean Combs and Chance Combs attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Diddy Calls Daughter Chance the 'Most Amazing Person' in 17th Birthday Tribute