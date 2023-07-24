Rod Stewart Brings Baby Grandsons on Stage for the First Time: 'A Little Too Bright and Loud'

Rod Stewart enjoyed a special moment over the weekend with his grandsons.

On Saturday, the 78-year-old singer took time out of a performance in Spain to bring infant grandsons Louie and Otis on stage with him for the very first time.

The two youngest grandchildren of the "Maggie May" performer came on stage with their moms, Ruby Stewart and Nicole Artukovich, fiancée of Liam Stewart, 28.

Ruby Stewart/Instagram

Ruby, 35, and her fiancé, Jake Kalic, welcomed their son Otis on May 9. Liam, 28, and fiancée Nicole Artukovich ’s son Louie arrived three days later on May 12. The boys are each couple's first child together.

Ruby later shared a photo on her Instagram Story where Otis wore noise-canceling headphones as he put his hand over his face.

"Grandads production was a little too bright and loud for my liking," she captioned the sweet photo.

Ruby Stewart/Instagram

The 78-year-old singer shared a photo of himself sitting with his two youngest grandchildren, Louie and Otis, during a sweet bonding session on his Instagram Story Sunday.

In the photo, Stewart held his grandsons in each arm as they sat perched on his legs.

“Louie on the right wing — Otis on the left wing — Grandad down the middle,” the doting grandfather captioned the post.

