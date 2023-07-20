Amazon Shoppers Can Comfortably Pack a Week’s Worth of Clothes in This Carry-On Suitcase That’s Up to 56% Off

If you shudder at the thought of checking your luggage at the airport, then a quality carry-on is a must-have.

More than 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On a perfect rating. Its simple and sleek design combines function with fashion, since it has a ton of convenient features. And right now, you can snag it for up to 56 percent off.

The carry-on measures 22 inches by 13.5 inches by 9 inches, including its eight wheels. Its hard plastic exterior securely protects packed items; one reviewer shared, “The outside of it is durable and has stood up to the abuse luggage takes at airports and cruise terminals very well.” Plus, another shopper called it “easy to clean,” so there’s no need to sweat over scratches and scuffs that happen during travel.

Even better, the carry-on can expand up to 2 inches, allowing plenty of wiggle room for longer getaways (and for heavy packers). And when the suitcase isn’t stuffed to the brim, you can use the included straps to prevent packed items from shifting while en route. It also has multidirectional wheels that can rotate 360 degrees, which means it can keep up with all of the sharp turns and pace changes you make while rushing to catch your flights.

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the carry-on. One shopper said it “proved to be a reliable travel companion” in their review, then added, “This case is a great value.” Another user called it a “wonderful suitcase,” explaining that it’s “convenient to roll and to carry on a plane.”

A third reviewer shared, “I searched long and hard to find an actual carry-on that met the airport requirements for size, and this was one of the few.” They continued, “I’ve taken it on two trips now and it has held up just fine. It fits perfectly in the overhead bins and held everything I needed for one week in the Caribbean and a long weekend in Nashville.”

Make your summer travels easier with the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On while it’s up to 56 percent off at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see the other colors you can score on sale.

