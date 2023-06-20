Robyn Ottolini Turns Up the Heat in Music Video for 'Match for My Memory': 'It's a Message to an Ex' (Exclusive)

The day after Robyn Ottolini opened for her musical hero Shania Twain, the Canadian songstress still couldn’t believe she was able to do it stone-cold sober.

"I've not been drinking in prep for the tour, so my nerves were just kind of free and willy-nilly, with nothing to calm them," Ottolini, 27, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "So I was like, 'I hope my microphone works. I hope it sounds good. I hope people are there.'"

And they were, as thousands gathered earlier this month in Halifax, Canada to check out Ottolini on the first night of her Canadian run with country music powerhouse Twain as part of her Queen of Me tour.

"My hometown friends flew to the show, and they stood up for my first song," recalls Ottolini, who is the second most followed Canadian country artist on TikTok — behind only the legendary Twain. "I saw them in the crowd and instantly I was just like, 'There's my people.'"

Robyn Ottolini. Caroline Hicks

Indeed, the similarities between Ottolini’s fans and Twain’s fans certainly are many, as the two women have found their way into the spotlight of country music armed with a fire in their hearts for stardom and all that comes with it. And its fire of the authentic variety that surrounds Ottolini in the music video for her current single "Match for My Memory."

"I'm just a fiery gal, I guess," says Ottolini, who has been writing songs since she was 13 years old. "I'm a Leo, so we got that sun, and we got the fire. But I also have a pyro guy [James Sled] who likes to do a lot of 'boom and banging' with us, so it's a lot of fun."

James Sled. Caroline Hicks

In fact, in the music video for her current single "Match for My Memory," Ottolini finds herself surrounded by fires, seemingly harkening back to the smoldering lyrics of the song that she wrote alongside fellow songwriter Emily Reid.

"It's basically a message to an ex," Ottolini explains. "When they think they're going to forget about you and they think they can just burn all these physical things that have to do with you, you can be like, 'Good luck on being able to forget me because there's no match for my memory.' There's no way you can burn away our memories. They're going to be with you for as long as they want to be."

Robyn Ottolini "Match for My Memory" shoot. Caroline Hicks



Following that intriguing storyline is the song’s music video, premiering exclusively on PEOPLE Tuesday.

"I'm starting in a pond full of fire," explains Ottolini, whose music video for her platinum-selling single "F-150" also utilized a whole bunch of hot stuff. "And it's kind of symbolic. As the memory grows, it gets bigger and bigger until you try to put it out and you try to get in the water, but it simply just won't go away. It all starts with one small flame and then all of a sudden, you can't escape a memory."

And playing with that fire in the music video wasn't as easy as it looked.

"When you're working with fire, you only have so much time," she remembers of the video shoot that took place in Ontario and was directed by Connor Scheffler. "When they lit the pond on fire, you have about 10 to 20 seconds of flame before it goes out. So, it was very quick, and you had to be spot on. It was done mostly all in one take. And the pond was very cold. I was in a wetsuit under my sweater!"

Robyn Ottolini "Match for My Memory" music video shoot. Caroline Hicks

It was worth the uncomfortableness of it all, as the music video serves as yet another notch on the ladder to stardom in the States, much like the trajectory that Twain's career also once climbed.

"It's a true honor to share the stage with someone like Shania," says Ottolini, who will spend the rest of her summer sharing the stage with the likes of artists such as Elle King, Walker Hayes and Lindsay Ell. “The fact that she chose me for these shows blows my mind. I just feel so lucky."

She pauses. "Shania really led the way for women. Growing up with her is just amazing."