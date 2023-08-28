Robin Thicke Has 'The Goods' on Family Vacation - See the Fun Photos!

Robin Thicke is enjoying life with his loved ones!

On Friday, the “Blurred Lines” singer, 46, shared a cute photo of his family on Instagram. “The goods!!! ❤️🙏😎,” Thicke captioned an upload of himself smiling for a picture with longtime partner April Love Geary and his four children.

Thicke and Geary, 28, share three children together, daughters Mia Love, 5, and Lola Alain, 4, and son Luca Patrick, 2. The Grammy-nominated artist also shares son Julian Fuego, 13, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The group posed for the photo during an evening outdoor dinner at an undisclosed location. Their attire had a tropical flair, as Julian wore a floral button-down shirt and Geary had a flower delicately placed in her hair.

The “Lost Without U” crooner also shared a sweet picture of Geary floating in the open water while holding Luca on Friday. “Nothing better than this! 🥰,” Thicke wrote, admiring Geary and their youngest son spending quality time together.

Earlier this year, Thicke took his four children on a trip to the LEGOLAND California Resort. The group enthusiastically stood next to one another for the outing at the new LEGO version of Petco Park in Miniland San Diego.

In 2021, the “Magic Touch” singer spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about his role as a father after his father Alan Thicke died in 2016.

Fatherhood "brought me back," Thicke said. "I think probably when I lost my father, it's no coincidence that I've had three children in the last few years … because that's how big that hole is."

"I remember a friend of his and mine said, 'A big tree has fallen.' That's what my dad was. He was the big tree," he added.

"Now here I am, this medium-size tree, and I've got to grow my branches and I've got to secure my roots and I've got to protect everybody that he was protecting also," Thicke continued. "For me, it's a job that I'm very happy to do, and every day I try to make him proud of me."

Thicke began planting roots with Geary as they made their public debut as a couple in May 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival. Before the year was up, the model admitted that the two were already in love. “Lucky to be in love with my best friend," she wrote on a social media post of the two of them in December 2015.

In August 2017, Geary and Thicke announced they were expecting their first baby together. "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" Geary captioned a sonogram photo. "The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday," referring to the late Growing Pains actor.

The couple later got engaged in December 2018 on Christmas Eve. Geary shared the exciting news via Instagram. "YES YES 1000x YES,” she captioned a gallery that included two black-and-white photos of the lovers embracing each other in front of a Christmas tree, followed by a video of the proposal.

The Masked Singer judge will no longer be going on tour this fall. In a social media post, Thicke revealed that “due to scheduling conflicts'' with the hit Fox TV series, he would not be joining NE-YO and Mario on the Champagne and Roses Tour. He noted that taping for the show had moved up, but he wished his fellow entertainers well on their upcoming dates.