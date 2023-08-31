Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Share Adorable Photos of All Three 'Babies' on First Day of School

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are celebrating the start of school with the obligatory "first day" photos!

On Wednesday, the "Blurred Lines" artist, 46, shared the adorable pictures — taken from Geary's Instagram page — to his Instagram Story.

The two-photo slide shows son Luca Patrick, 2, and daughters Lola Alain, 4, and Mia Love, 5, standing outside while holding chalkboard signs with their ages, favorite foods, aspirations and more.



"First day of kindergarten for Mia, TK for Lola and preschool for Luca! My babies are no longer babies anymore 😭," Geary, 28, captioned the post.

The Grammy-nominated artist also shared a sweet clip of smiling Geary, dressed in all black, holding son Luca's hand as she walked him into school. The youngest of the family had his hand in his pocket as he prepared for his first big day.



Thicke also shares son Julian Fuego, 13, with ex-wife Paula Patton. Julian joined his three siblings, Geary, and Thicke in a family photo posted on the singer's Instagram page in late August.

April Love Geary and son, Luca Patrick. Robin Thicke/Instagram

“The goods!!! ❤️🙏😎,” Thicke captioned the photo.



In 2021, Thicke spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about his role as a father after the 2016 death of his dad, Alan Thicke.

Fatherhood "brought me back," Thicke said. "I think probably when I lost my father, it's no coincidence that I've had three children in the last few years … because that's how big that hole is."

"I remember a friend of his and mine said, 'A big tree has fallen.' That's what my dad was. He was the big tree," he added.

"Now here I am, this medium-size tree, and I've got to grow my branches and I've got to secure my roots and I've got to protect everybody that he was protecting also," Thicke continued. "For me, it's a job that I'm very happy to do, and every day I try to make him proud of me."

