Robin Roberts, Sam Champion and More 'GMA' Stars Enjoy Yacht Outing in Turks and Caicos Islands

Good morning Turks and Caicos!

The stars of Good Morning America recently set sail on the island waters of Turks and Caicos, and Robin Roberts shared a photo of the yacht outing on Instagram Saturday.

Robins, 62 went abroad with her co-anchors Sam Champion and Gio Benitez, travel correspondent Emily Kaufman and company.

“Much appreciated break started with fabu time at @taylorswift concert….then our happy place, Key West…followed by trip with #travelsquad to #turksandcaicos,” Roberts wrote, thanking Benitez’s husband Tommy DiDario for arranging the trip.

“Spectacular in every way imaginable! Back to reality as I have to leave everyone day early for work assignment on the West Coast,” she continued.



Roberts ended on a happy note with the hashtag #saturdayvibes, writing, “Not sad vacay is over, glad and blessed it happened!”

Benitez, 37, also shared an adorable Boomerang of time on the yacht with his husband on Instagram.



“🎶 Islands in the stream. That is what we are. 🎶,” he captioned the post, quoting Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands In the Stream.”

On Friday, the ABC newsman posted a group photo with the caption, “Celebrating love and friendship on a magical island. Wishing you a happy Friday! #TravelSquad #LoveSquad.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Kaufman — who appears weekly on GMA as “The Travel Mom” — shared the same shot on her Instagram, dubbing them “The Best Vacation Squad!”

“There are simply not enough words to describe the love, respect and admiration I have for this group of amazing people,” she wrote. “Enjoying a fantastic getaway at one of the most beautiful spots I’ve been to.”

