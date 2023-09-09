Robin Roberts Marries Longtime Partner Amber Laign — and Their Dog Announces the Big News!

Roberts and Laign have been a couple since 2005, and confirmed their plans to wed earlier this year

By
Updated on September 9, 2023 08:19PM EDT
Amber Laign (L) and Robin Roberts attend 11th Annual GLSEN Respect awards at Gotham Hall on May 19, 2014 in New York City
Amber Laign (left) and Robin Roberts. Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty

Robin Roberts and her longtime partner Amber Laign are married.

The Good Morning America anchor tied the knot with the massage therapist, the couple confirmed via the Instagram account they run for their dog, Lil Man Lukas, on Friday.

Alongside a photo of the pooch looking dapper in a bow-tie, @lil_man_lukas' caption read, "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!"

Roberts confirmed earlier this year that she and Laign planned to wed in 2023.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet . . . I'm saying 'yes' to marriage," Roberts said during Good Morning America on Jan. 2. "We're getting married this year."

She continued, "It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but . . . it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

Since then, the couple has celebrated their road to the altar on social media and with Roberts' morning show family. They even shared with fans when they obtained their marriage license in Connecticut on Thursday.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Roberts and Laign first met in 2005 when friends set them up on a blind date. They kept their romance private until 2013, when the journalist came out in a Facebook post. Since then, the couple has weathered many highs and many lows together.

In 2007, Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer and went into remission. Five years later, she was diagnosed with a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome and needed a bone marrow transplant to survive.

Along the way, Roberts leaned on Laign for support to overcome the health challenges. Then, in Dec. 2021, Roberts returned the favor and helped care for Laign when she received her own breast cancer diagnosis .

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," Roberts told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2022 of beating breast cancer. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

"I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver," she continued at the time. "And I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

Robin Roberts Rollout
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign. Robin Roberts Instagram

In July 2022, Laign completed radiation and Roberts shared a video on Instagram of the joyful health milestone.

"Sweet Amber," she captioned the clip. "Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers."

The author and TV personality continued, "Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In March, Roberts gave an update on Laign's health to Entertainment Tonight, saying that her now-wife is doing well despite "a rough year." The journalist said Laign's prognosis "is excellent" and she's "ready to start a new chapter as well."

Related Articles
Amber Laign (L) and Robin Roberts attend 11th Annual GLSEN Respect awards at Gotham Hall on May 19, 2014 in New York City
Robin Roberts Says She Plans on Getting Married to Longtime Partner Amber Laign in 2023
Amber Laign (L) and Robin Roberts attend 11th Annual GLSEN Respect awards at Gotham Hall on May 19, 2014 in New York City
Robin Roberts Says Partner Amber Laign Had 'Rough Year' with Breast Cancer but Is 'Doing Really Well'
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's Relationship Timeline
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign
Robin Roberts Celebrates Partner Amber Laign Completing Radiation Treatment: 'Proud of Her'
Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha Yearwood Give Robin Roberts Sweet Advice Ahead of Marriage
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Give Robin Roberts Marital Advice Before Wedding: 'Marry Your Best Friend'
Robin Roberts Rollout
Robin Roberts Tears Up Talking About Partner Amber Laign's Breast Cancer: 'Get Those Regular Exams'
Robin Roberts, Amber Laign
Robin Roberts' Partner Amber Laign Had to Pause Her Breast Cancer Treatments Due to 'Complications'
Amber Laign and Robin Roberts attend the "Selma" and the Legends Who Paved the Way gala at Bacara Resort on December 6, 2014 in Goleta, California.
Two Weeks to Go! Robin Roberts and Fiancée Amber Laign Tease Upcoming Wedding
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Amber Laign and Robin Roberts celebrate Robin Roberts' 20th "GMA" anniversary outside "Good Morning America" on April 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Robin Roberts Is 'Thankful' for Time She Had to 'Recharge' After Amber Laign Completes Radiation Treatment
Robin Roberts flashes a large ring as she heads to the set of Good Morning America in New York City
'Good Morning America' Throws a Beach-Themed Bachelorette Party for Robin Roberts and Her Fiancée Amber Laign
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign
Robin Roberts Reveals Her 'Sweet' Partner Amber Laign Has Breast Cancer: 'Prognosis Is Good'
Robin Roberts Bachelorette Party
Robin Roberts Celebrates 'Truly Lit' Bachelorette Party: 'Filled with Gratitude'
Linda Evangelista health story
Linda Evangelista Reveals She Was Diagnosed with Breast Cancer Twice in 5 Years: 'Survivor on Standby'
Steve Harvey attends as Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos have their wedding ceremony during Maria Menounos and Steve Harvey Live from Times Square at Marriott Marquis Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York City.
Maria Menounos Recalls How 'Overjoyed' Her Late Mother Was About Star's Surprise 2017 On-Air Wedding (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, son Etienne Maurice and the bride-to-be ABC News journalist Stephanie Wash
Sheryl Lee Ralph Celebrates Son Etienne's Engagement: 'I'm So Inspired, I Love It'
Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023
15 of Hollywood's Longest Celebrity Engagements