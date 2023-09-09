Robin Roberts Marries Longtime Partner Amber Laign — and Their Dog Announces the Big News!

Robin Roberts and her longtime partner Amber Laign are married.

The Good Morning America anchor tied the knot with the massage therapist, the couple confirmed via the Instagram account they run for their dog, Lil Man Lukas, on Friday.

Alongside a photo of the pooch looking dapper in a bow-tie, @lil_man_lukas' caption read, "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!"

Roberts confirmed earlier this year that she and Laign planned to wed in 2023.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet . . . I'm saying 'yes' to marriage," Roberts said during Good Morning America on Jan. 2. "We're getting married this year."

She continued, "It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but . . . it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

Since then, the couple has celebrated their road to the altar on social media and with Roberts' morning show family. They even shared with fans when they obtained their marriage license in Connecticut on Thursday.

Roberts and Laign first met in 2005 when friends set them up on a blind date. They kept their romance private until 2013, when the journalist came out in a Facebook post. Since then, the couple has weathered many highs and many lows together.

In 2007, Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer and went into remission. Five years later, she was diagnosed with a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome and needed a bone marrow transplant to survive.

Along the way, Roberts leaned on Laign for support to overcome the health challenges. Then, in Dec. 2021, Roberts returned the favor and helped care for Laign when she received her own breast cancer diagnosis .

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," Roberts told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2022 of beating breast cancer. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

"I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver," she continued at the time. "And I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

In July 2022, Laign completed radiation and Roberts shared a video on Instagram of the joyful health milestone.

"Sweet Amber," she captioned the clip. "Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers."

The author and TV personality continued, "Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time."

In March, Roberts gave an update on Laign's health to Entertainment Tonight, saying that her now-wife is doing well despite "a rough year." The journalist said Laign's prognosis "is excellent" and she's "ready to start a new chapter as well."