Robin Roberts Celebrates 'Truly Lit' Bachelorette Party: 'Filled with Gratitude'

Robin Roberts is reminiscing about a “truly lit” bachelorette party!

The Good Morning America anchor, 62, enjoyed her pre-wedding celebration over the weekend, ahead of her wedding in September.

To commemorate the weekend-long event in her honor, Roberts posted a split image featuring caricature portraits of her and fiancée Amber Laign surrounded by hearts, as well as a photo of her in a white cowboy hat and veil looking into a mirror at what appeared to be an indoor party.

“Thnx to my amazing, fun #bridetribe my #bacheroletteweekend was truly…lit!” Roberts wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Before Sweet Amber left on her bachelorette weekend she insisted that I venture outside my comfort zone and really let loose. So glad I followed her advice and so glad I have an extra day to recover!”

She continued, “See you Tuesday on @goodmorningamerica. I’ll be the one with the huge 😄 on my face, filled with gratitude. Hope you had a memorable weekend too.”



Earlier in the day, the journalist uploaded a black-and-white photo of her blissfully relaxing by the water. “I’ll give that chill vibe a try…” Roberts wrote over her Instagram Story.

Robin Roberts lounges on a boat during her bachelorette party. L: Caption Robin Roberts lounges on a boat during her bachelorette party. PHOTO: Robin Roberts/Instagram PHOTO: Robin Roberts/Instagram

She then teased a few partygoers in a video of them dancing aboard a boat. “Apparently some members of my #bridetribe didn’t get the chill vibe memo!” she joked.



On Saturday, Roberts shared a snapshot of her smiling with the same cowboy hat she wore in Sunday's Instagram post. She wrote in the caption, “This is what being blissfully content looks like…ohhhhh what a night! 😉 #bacheloretteweekend.”



Her co-anchors Deborah Roberts and Gio Benitez commented on the photo with several heart emojis.

Last week, Roberts’ colleagues threw her and her fiancée a bachelorette party, which was attended by some of their closest friends and family. The set of the ABC morning show was transformed into a tropical paradise for the occasion, complete with palm trees and a blue sky backdrop.



Roberts thanked her co-anchors in a snap of her and Laign smiling at the party: “Sweet Amber & I had so much fun yesterday! We appreciated @goodmorningamerica fam throwing us a wonderful party and all the well wishes we received truly touched us…we thank you!”

“It was good to be by each other’s side because this morn we’re both headed in different directions to our respective bachelorette parties close friends are hosting for us. Happy Place here I come!” she said ahead of her weekend bachelorette party.

The GMA host revealed her plans to tie the knot in early January.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet … I'm saying 'yes' to marriage," Roberts told author and speaker Gabby Bernstein during GMA's Jan. 2 broadcast. "[Amber and I are] getting married this year."

Roberts continued, "It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but … it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

