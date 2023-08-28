Two Weeks to Go! Robin Roberts and Fiancée Amber Laign Tease Upcoming Wedding

The couple — who got engaged in late 2022 — are set to marry in September

Published on August 28, 2023
Amber Laign and Robin Roberts
Amber Laign and Robin Roberts. Photo:

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Two weeks to go! Robin Roberts and her fiancée Amber Laign's upcoming wedding is quickly approaching, and the couple are teasing their nuptial plans leading up to the big day.

The Good Morning America anchor, 62, and Laign are giving behind-the-scenes details about their ceremony all week on GMA.

"It's been fun watching sweet Amber, just watching her get emotional and having fun and giggling," Roberts said on Monday. "That's been the best part of it."

Laign added that she "never really thought" she'd ever be one to be planning her wedding. "Just having it all unfold and discovering parts of myself I didn't really know were there," she explained. "It's been fun."

The pair got engaged in late 2022 and have been together for 18 years. They enlisted a wedding planner to help bring their vision to life — starting with their color scheme.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"The wedding is the feeling of an enchanted garden," Laign said on the ABC morning show. "Our colors are white, blush, pink, a little bit of green, ethereal." The couple are keeping more tight-lipped about their wedding cake, but they did go for a cake tasting together at Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes. The pair sampled everything from an orange ginger flavor dessert to a brown butter banana cake. 

Roberts and Laign even went dress shopping together — but are keeping their final picks a secret from one another. For that, they sought out the help of designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

"The final fitting, we're doing separately," Roberts said. "I want us to each see each other in the final dress for the first time on the wedding [day]."

Earlier this month, Roberts kicked off the celebratory festivities with a "truly lit" bachelorette party. “Thnx to my amazing, fun #bridetribe my #bacheroletteweekend was truly…lit!” Roberts wrote via Instagram on Aug. 20. “Before Sweet Amber left on her bachelorette weekend she insisted that I venture outside my comfort zone and really let loose. So glad I followed her advice and so glad I have an extra day to recover!”

She continued, “See you Tuesday on @goodmorningamerica. I’ll be the one with the huge 😄 on my face, filled with gratitude. Hope you had a memorable weekend too.”

Her Good Morning America family also threw the couple a beach-themed bachelorette party. On Aug. 16, the set of the ABC morning show was transformed into a tropical paradise, complete with palm trees and a blue sky backdrop.

Some of Roberts' colleagues and loved ones attended, including Lara Spencer, Food Network star Carla Hall, ABC news stars Deborah Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Gayle King, Juju Chang and Roberts' sister Sally-Ann Roberts.

"As you can see, we have decked out our set for Robin and Amber's bachelorette party. They have not seen anything yet," Spencer, 54, teased ahead of the couple's arrival. Roberts wore a white blazer, white lace pants and heels for the occasion, while her longtime love donned a white jumpsuit.

"This is wonderful," Roberts gushed at the time.

