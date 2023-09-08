Robin Roberts and Amber Laign Obtain Marriage License Ahead of Wedding: 'Everything Is Wonderful'

The pair are ready to tie the knot after being together for 18 years

By
Jordan Greene
Jordan Greene
Jordan Greene
Jordan Greene is Society and Culture writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY.com, The Forward and The Daily Orange.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 01:39PM EDT
Robin Roberts wedding license
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign Obtain Marriage License in Connecticut. Photo:

robinroberts/Instagram

Robin Roberts' wedding is here!

After 18 years, the Good Morning America anchor, 62, and her partner Amber Laign, 49, are finally ready to exchange vows.

On Thursday, the couple shared on Instagram a video documenting their visit to the Farmington County Clerk's Office in Connecticut, where they obtained their marriage license ahead of their wedding this weekend.

“Where are you going?” someone asked Roberts and Laign in the clip. “Getting our license,” Roberts responded, as she walked toward the building with her arms linked with Laign.

“Road to the Ring is nearing an end… 18 years and totally worth the wait!” the video’s caption read. 

Robin Roberts wedding license
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign excited to get their marriage license.

robinroberts/Instagram

Inside the building, Roberts and the massage therapist were greeted by an employee, who checked over their paperwork. “Both raise your right hands,” the employee said. “Do you sincerely affirm and declare that the statements herein made are true?”

“Yes,” Roberts and Laign both replied. 

After agreeing with the statement, the employee directed them to sign a box on their paperwork. Roberts signed first, followed by her fiancée.

“I have to get used to signing Roberts,” Laign said after putting down the pen.

Once the signing was done, the couple watched in anticipation as the employee filled out places where her signature was required as well.  

“This is your marriage license. You'll give this to the reverend at your wedding along with instructions in this envelope,” the employee told the couple, after she finished. “He’s going to fill out this section down here that says officiator.’ There’s only a couple spots for him to fill in. Then he’s going to return it to this office.”

“This paper stays in our vault forever and ever,” she added.

Robin Roberts wedding license
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign agree to paperwork.

robinroberts/Instagram

Walking out of the county clerk’s office, Roberts noted that “everything was wonderful.”

She then touched upon an interesting encounter she had with someone in the office. “Though, there was a gentleman who said there are three rings to marriage: the engagement ring, the wedding ring and the ‘suffer’ ring,” Roberts said, adding with a laugh, “that was nice to hear."

Roberts and Laign got engaged in late 2022. They first met on a blind date in 2005 that was set up by a mutual friend. They’ve been together ever since going through some of the hardest moments of their life together including their shared battles with breast cancer. 

In 2007, Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer and then myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare blood and bone-marrow disease that required a bone marrow transplant in 2012. Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.  

Robin Roberts wedding license
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign read over marriage license.

robinroberts/Instagram

"It was a rough year; her journey with breast cancer took some unexpected twists and turns but she is doing really really well," Roberts told Entertainment Tonight in March. "Doctors said when it comes to treatment, it's like women and shoes — they don't always fit — and so they had to find the right fit for her with treatment."

During a taping of GMA earlier this year, Roberts announced that after 18 years together she and Laign planned to walk down the aisle and finally say “I do.”

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet … I'm saying 'yes' to marriage," Roberts shared on the air during the show. "We're getting married this year."

“It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, [Laign] became ill but … it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter," she continued.

