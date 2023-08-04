Robin Miller's Steak Caesar Salad Wraps 'Deliver Everything You Crave in One Bite'

The author of '30-Minute Meal Prep' shares a kid-friendly meal that's "incredibly easy to assemble"

By
Sabrina Weiss
Published on August 4, 2023 03:06PM EDT
ROLLOUT - Steak Caesar Salad Wraps
Robin Miller's Steak Caesar Salad Wraps for Back-to-School. Photo:

Jen Causey

Robin Miller's upcoming cookbook 30-Minute Meal Prep focuses on weeknight meals and the Food Network star couldn't miss out on the opportunity to highlight a Caesar salad in the book.

“Not only am I a huge Caesar fan, but the prized salad is one of the most cherished dishes of all time!” says the food blogger. “I wanted to take those same flavors and textures, beef it up with juicy steak and turn it into a hand-held meal.”

The recipe is not only "incredibly easy to assemble" but the wraps "deliver everything you crave in one bite," says Miller. Plus, "they’re great for kids because everyone can eat with their hands!"

To get dinner on the table even faster, Miller suggests swapping the steak for leftover cooked chicken or rotisserie chicken.

Robin Miller's Steak Caesar Salad Wraps

2 boneless strip steaks (about 12 oz. each), at room temperature

1½ tsp. kosher salt

¾ tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 cups chopped romaine lettuce

3 Tbsp. Caesar salad dressing

¼ cup coarsely crushed croutons

4 large (10-in.) flour tortilla wraps

2 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

1. Pat steaks dry with paper towels, and sprinkle all sides with salt and pepper. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium high until smoking. Add oil, and swirl to coat. Add steaks; cook, undisturbed, until starting to brown, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook, undisturbed, 2 more minutes. Cook, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of steak registers 125° for medium rare, 6 to 8 minutes total, or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes.

2. While steaks rest, toss together lettuce and Caesar dressing in a large bowl. Add croutons; fold to combine.

3. Arrange wraps on a flat surface, and top each with Caesar salad. Slice steak against the grain into thin slices, and divide on top of each. Sprinkle each with 1½ teaspoons of cheese. Roll up tightly, and serve.

Serves: 4
Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

