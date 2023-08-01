Robin Arzón and Husband Drew Butler Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Atlas: 'Our Family Feels Complete' (Exclusive)

Robin Arzón has a new hustler in the house!

The Peloton head instructor and husband Drew Butler welcomed their second baby together, son Atlas Sage Arzón-Butler, on Sunday, July 16, a rep for the couple exclusively shares with PEOPLE.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, is also parents to daughter Athena, 2.

"Our family feels complete! I marvel at Athena and Atlas now that I’m a mom of two. Even though there’s natural chaos, I feel deeply anchored in this chapter of my life. It feels right," Arzón tells PEOPLE.

"I’ve been supported by Drew, my mom and my circle, to heal, nourish and invite the energy we want to maintain in our lives. Some nights are late and feel long, but I’m at peace," she continues. "Atlas exudes so much strength and calm. I’m in love.”

Arzón shares that she and Butler decided on her baby boy's moniker as it's "rooted in symbolic strength and resilience."

"'Atlas' is also a reminder of the power of exploration and discovery," she explains. "We chose 'Sage' to invite wisdom, equanimity and healing.”



The Swagger Society founder, who will be returning to Peloton in the fall with new and exciting celebratory programming, also raves that daughter Athena is already relishing her role as a big sister.

“Athena is the most loving big sister I have ever witnessed. She’s obsessed with Atlas and my greatest wish is that they build on this lifelong bond," says Arzón. "Every spare moment she wants to hold him and give lots of ‘besitos.’"

"We involve her in everything and this is the family’s baby. We are being sure to give her 1:1 time with Mom and Dad too!”

The vice president of fitness programming at Peloton, who has previously been open about her decision to exercise while pregnant with both Atlas and Athena, additionally opens up about her postpartum journey.

"Postpartum life teaches me that slowing down is a strength," she asserts. "The human body is resilient. Scar tissue demonstrates we can come back stronger."

"I’m not looking to snap back. I’m ascending to another level with the strength and stories that brought me to this chapter. I’m excited to write the next."



In January, Arzón spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about her exciting pregnancy news, sharing at the time that she was "feeling strong" and her whole family was "very excited" about the new addition.

After finding out about the pregnancy, the Strong Mama author said she surprised her husband with the joyful news.

"We took a little video of me surprising him. He was still in his robe. He's like, 'You couldn't even give me a heads up? Now I'm going to be in this video for millions of people with my hair looking crazy,' " she recalled with a laugh. "But I was like, 'I needed to surprise you in a very real way.'"

Arzón also discussed her hopes of continuing to change the stigma that expecting mothers are limited when it comes to working out.

"The biggest message that I want to send to pregnant folks is to focus on what you can control rather than leading with limitation," she shared. "There's so much more a pregnant person can do rather than what they can't."

"I think having patience with the process is important," she added of her pregnancy journey. "There's such a surrender to motherhood that there are just so many things that you can't control. So that's why focusing on the little things that I can control and the moments that give me peace and light my fire are super important."

