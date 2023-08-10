Robin Arzón Launches Bilingual Toy Line Bebé Fuerte: 'Movement Is a Family Affair' (Exclusive)

The Peloton instructor and new mom of two tells PEOPLE that the infant toy line, which features Spanish words and phrases, is "inspired by our littlest, strongest movers"

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Robin Arzon, husband Drew Butler and Athena
Photo:

Brian King

Robin Arzón is proving that movement is medicine — even for your little ones!

The Peloton head instructor and new mom of two is launching a bilingual toy line, Bebé Fuerte, a movement-inspired collection for infants that echoes Arzón's belief in the power of movement for all ages, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Bebé Fuerte, available now at Walmart and independent toy stores across the United States, is kicking off with seven signature products, some of which feature Spanish words and phrases that parents can share as they play with their little ones.

"Bebé Fuerte is inspired by our littlest, strongest movers! I really believe that movement is healing and medicine, and it is a tool for unlocking our inner strength," Arzón tells PEOPLE. "I wanted to create a toy line that celebrates movement, that is fitness inspired. Also as a proud Latina it’s infused with Spanish language and the dynamic vibrancy that I grew up with and I think that should be injected into play.”

Robin Arzon, husband Drew Butler and Athena

Brian King

"I love and long have supported caregivers prioritizing their movement practices, and Bebé Fuerte is such a fun extension of that in an age appropriate, child-friendly way for folks to incorporate into playtime as a family and see how their kids gravitate to movement because they are little innate athletes," adds Arzón, who shares daughter Athena, 2, and newborn son Atlas Sage with husband Drew Butler.

The toy line, presented in bilingual packaging, includes fitness-inspired toys like the Twist & Shake Dumbbell ($10), the Stack and County Kettlebell ($17), the "Let's Move" Giftset ($24) and the Marathon Maze 2-in-1 Activity Mirror ($22).

Robin Arzon, husband Drew Butler and Athena

Brian King

The Strong Mama author raves that daughter Athena "loves the toy line" and can't wait for her new baby brother to get in on the action.

"I think she’s excited to play with Atlas once he’s ready to play with these toys!" says Arzón.

Robin Arzon, husband Drew Butler and Athena

Brian King

The line also includes products for infants 0 months and up, such as the Strong & Sunny Clip-On ($9) and the Move & Groove Crinklie Elephant and Move & Groove Crinklie Panda ($10 each).

"The overall message that we are sharing with Bebé Fuerte is that the power comes from inside, and playtime is a family affair," Arzón continues. "Movement is a family affair, and why not include some of the objects like kettlebells, dumbbells and fun mantras that the adults in our lives use and make it something that our little ones can play with and enjoy as well.”

Robin Arzon, husband Drew Butler and Athena

Brian King

The Swagger Society founder, who will be returning to Peloton in the fall with new and exciting celebratory programming, exclusively announced the arrival of her second baby with PEOPLE earlier this month.

Arzón and Butler, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed son Atlas on July 16, telling PEOPLE that her family "feels complete."

"I marvel at Athena and Atlas now that I’m a mom of two. Even though there’s natural chaos, I feel deeply anchored in this chapter of my life," she added. "It feels right."

