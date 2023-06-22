'2 Fast 2 Furious' Star Roberto Sanchez Marries Lenee Adkins in Intimate Beach Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)

For Roberto Sanchez and Lenee Adkins, all they needed at their wedding was love.

The 2 Fast 2 Furious actor and his now-wife were married in a private civil ceremony at a beach in Los Angeles on Wednesday, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. In attendance were the bride, groom and two other in-person guests, including Adkins' mother — but Sanchez, 58, explained that her "entire huge family" watched the pair tie the knot live on Zoom. "My family shared this special day with us," the bride said.

Adkins, 48, who is a dancer with Hall of Fame R&B group The Isley Brothers, said she was ready "to look into each other's eyes and say our vows to one another" ahead of the ceremony.

Roberto Sanchez and Lenee Adkins. James Pratt

In front of a tower built into the side of a rocky cliff that extends out into the ocean, the happy couple stood barefoot in the sand in all-white as they said "I do."

Adkins held a bouquet of white roses and wore a long veil attached to her high bun as Sanchez placed a square halo diamond ring on her finger.

"I have truly found my life partner," Sanchez said, adding, "She truly makes me want to be the best version of myself."

He joked, "Lenee doesn't speak Spanish but if she did, I'm sure [she would say] ... 'Al fin!!' (Finally!)"

Lenee Adkins and Roberto Sanchez. James Pratt

The newlyweds got engaged on March 5 — the anniversary of their first date seven years earlier — and now three months later, they are married. Adkins told PEOPLE her favorite things about her husband are his "hidden goofiness and the way he makes me feel protected."

She added: "[Marriage] means that you get to spend the rest of your life with your best friend. Through the good and the bad, the ups and downs. You get to teach and learn from one another. To try to be a better person for one another."

Adkins and Sanchez, self-professed "fitness enthusiasts," met in 2015 at a local gym but they didn’t start dating until 2016. The star of Apple TV+'s upcoming Palm Royale said the two always knew they were meant to be.

"The night I picked her up to go on our very first date, I knew I was going to marry her," Sanchez, who is father to two adult sons — Jiovanni, 29, and Roberto, 27 — said.

Roberto Sanchez and Lenee Adkins. James Pratt

Now that the nuptials are over, the pair are putting their energy toward taking another big step — buying a house!

"Once we do that, we are heading to Santorini, Greece!" Sanchez told PEOPLE.

