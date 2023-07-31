Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands During Rare Sighting Together in N.Y.C.

The couple of five years was last snapped in the Big Apple in early June, leaving the gym after a workout session

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hold hands while out on a sunny stroll in New York City.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson in New York City on July 30, 2023. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are taking a bite of the Big Apple.

The longtime lovebirds were snapped out on a stroll in New York City on Sunday, opting for both style and comfort in the summer sun.

Pictured hand in hand, Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 31, went casual with their ensembles, with the model and actress in wide-leg beige pants and a white ringer tee with a pink heart pattern and trim, wearing her blonde hair down in a loose style.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star finished her look in black slide sandals and black sunglasses and, at one point, wore a larger beige shirt over her midriff-baring tee.

Meanwhile, the Batman actor — also in shades and sandals — wore a purple button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up halfway, pairing it with black shorts and a matching baseball cap.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hold hands while out on a sunny stroll in New York City.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson in New York City on July 30, 2023.

TheImageDirect.com (2)

Pattinson and Waterhouse first sparked relationship rumors back when they were spotted showing PDA in London five years ago. Since then, they've kept much of their relationship private, making few public appearances alongside one another.

After four years together, Pattinson and Waterhouse made their red-carpet debut in December 2022, at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.

"Will never forget this show, under the stars and in front of the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World," Waterhouse wrote on Instagram at the time.

The previous month, the couple attended the Met Gala together for the first time ever in matching looks. The event marked Pattinson’s first Met Gala since 2015, and Waterhouse’s first since 2014.

In early June, Pattinson and Waterhouse were also spotted in N.Y.C., rocking post-workout looks while leaving a gym.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the Met Gala on May 1, 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Though the couple don't often discuss their relationship, Pattinson opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in February 2022 about his girlfriend's support of his role as the titular Caped Crusader in The Batman.

The Twilight alum told host Jimmy Kimmel at the time that he was "scared" to release the film, but was reassured by Waterhouse.

"I was absolutely terrified," Pattinson said. "I haven't been this scared to release a movie in such a long time."

Despite his fear about watching his own work, the actor said his girlfriend's reaction to The Batman "kind of changed the entire thing."

"I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," Pattinson said. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!' "

