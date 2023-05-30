Robert Irwin admitted that his sister Bindi Irwin’s health was “going downhill fast” after she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

On Monday, the 19-year-old conservationist appeared on Sunrise where he spoke to hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr about Bindi, 24, and how her decade-long health battle inspired him to raise awareness about endometriosis.

“When it comes to women’s health, so often it’s thought of as a women’s discussion, a women’s issue, but this is something that we all need to talk about,” he said. “Endometriosis, like so many women’s health complications, affects more people than we realize. So many women go undiagnosed with endometriosis and live through really hellish conditions.”

“Bindi was going downhill fast, and since getting treatment for endometriosis — after being turned down and completely written off as, ‘Oh, it’s all in your head’ or, ‘Oh, it’s normal’ — she finally got the help that she needed and the help she deserved,” he continued.

“And she’s a new woman, so I’m very vocal now about saying, put it on your radar,” Robert ended. “Put endo on your radar for all women, and men, start making this a normal conversation to have.”

RELATED: Bindi Irwin on Her Health and Endometriosis Diagnosis: 'You Have to Stay Strong' (Exclusive)

Robert Irwin/ Instagram

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Says She Experienced 'Out of This World' Pain Due to Endometriosis After Having Daughter Grace

Earlier this month, Bindi spoke to PEOPLE about her endometriosis diagnosis and what she has learned from the experience.

"You have to advocate for yourself,” she said at a gala honoring her late father Steve Irwin at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. “You can't take no for an answer because a lot of times I know I found it for 10 years. You feel so defeated when you can't find an answer. And it's really scary."

She continued, "I know with endometriosis, the sad thing is that it often doesn't show up on any scans. I got every scan under the sun, and nothing showed up. It wasn't until I had that exploratory surgery that they knew what was going on."

"So you have to stay strong and surround yourself with people who love you and will be there for you no matter what. Because it's really scary when you don't have answers," she said.

The mom of one added: "You can feel very lonely. You can feel very isolated, but you have to hold on and you have to keep searching for answers no matter what. It is extremely important."

"I think that we live in such a day and age where there's so much information, and yet it's so easy to feel alone, which is really, really difficult," Bindi told PEOPLE. "So find the people who will love you unconditionally and never give up that hope because it's so important to advocate for yourself and make this the year of your health."

RELATED: Bindi Irwin, Olivia Culpo and Chrissy Teigen Suffer from Endometriosis — an Expert Explains the Condition

Bindi Irwin/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



In March, Bindi first revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.

Sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed, she admitted that she wasn't sure if she wanted to discuss her health publicly, but ultimately felt a responsibility to share her story for other women who need help.

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star later shared an Instagram video answering fan questions about her history with endometriosis.

She detailed when she first started noticing symptoms at age 14 years old: The "extreme fatigue, nausea and pain" she would feel — which grew more intense after giving birth to her daughter Grace in 2021.

Bindi said it wasn't until her friend Leslie shared her story of endometriosis, with their symptoms matching up that she realized what she had. She decided to have surgery in December over the holidays, where they found 37 lesions and a cyst on her ovary, removing the latter.

She finally thanked her fans for their interest and questions on her journey: "I hope this video may shed some light on my story to help you or someone you know battling with this disease."