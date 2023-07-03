Robert Irwin Makes Red Carpet Debut with Rorie Buckey at 'Mission: Impossible' Sydney Premiere

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey are red carpet-official!

The pair arrived together at the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday. For their first public appearance together, the 19-year-old son of late TV star Steve Irwin wrapped his arm around his new love as they posed for photos together.

Irwin stepped in an all-black suit while Buckey — the niece of the late Heath Ledger — selected an asymmetrical black gown with a side cutout.

Rorie Buckey and Robert Irwin at the Australian premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' on July 3, 2023. Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

The outing comes more than seven months after the duo were photographed taking a stroll in Queensland, Australia.

Irwin and Buckey were also spotted getting burgers and fries from a local restaurant before heading to the beach, Australia’s New Idea reported.

The pair have since been seen together at the Australia Zoo in December and the airport in Perth in April.



Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

In October, the animal conservationist, who created a photography book titled Robert Irwin's Australia, opened up about his older sister Bindi Irwin wanting him to find a special someone after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021.

"It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a kid and there's always a lot of rumors that go around," he told E! News. "'Bindi's having a second kid' or 'they're having triplets.'"

He added, "There's always so many crazy things that happen so Bindi always says, 'Robert, it's your turn now. You gotta find someone to take the heat off me!'"

Willy Sanjuan/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

In June 2022, the star had to graciously dodge the attention of a rather persistent woman who attempted to get his phone number while visiting the Australia Zoo. In a viral TikTok video, the woman said he was "so cool." She added, "I was wondering if I can have your number."

Robert then proved he was a gentleman by responding to the tourist, "Well, I'm very flattered" before redirecting her to his social media profile.

"I'll tell you what: the easiest way [to contact me] is on Instagram because then my people can monitor it and see when it comes through because my number is getting mixed," he explained.

But that wasn't a good enough answer for the woman, who told Irwin: "Well, I actually DM'd you last night to tell you I was coming here today."

He sweetly responded, "Oh no" and told her that he would "look it up" after finding out her name.

