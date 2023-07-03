Robert Irwin Makes Red Carpet Debut with Rorie Buckey at 'Mission: Impossible' Sydney Premiere

The pair were first spotted together taking a stroll in Queensland, Australia, in November

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 03:05PM EDT
Rorie Buckey and Robert Irwin
Rorie Buckey and Robert Irwin at the Australian premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' on July 3, 2023. Photo:

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey are red carpet-official!

The pair arrived together at the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday. For their first public appearance together, the 19-year-old son of late TV star Steve Irwin wrapped his arm around his new love as they posed for photos together.

Irwin stepped in an all-black suit while Buckey — the niece of the late Heath Ledger — selected an asymmetrical black gown with a side cutout.

Rorie Buckley and Robert Irwin
Rorie Buckey and Robert Irwin at the Australian premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' on July 3, 2023.

Richard Milnes/Shutterstock 

The outing comes more than seven months after the duo were photographed taking a stroll in Queensland, Australia. 

Irwin and Buckey were also spotted getting burgers and fries from a local restaurant before heading to the beach, Australia’s New Idea reported.

The pair have since been seen together at the Australia Zoo in December and the airport in Perth in April.

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin Has A New Girlfriend, Rumoured To Be Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Buckey, With The Young Lovebirds Spotted On A Date Night Near Australia Zoo
Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

In October, the animal conservationist, who created a photography book titled Robert Irwin's Australia, opened up about his older sister Bindi Irwin wanting him to find a special someone after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021.

"It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a kid and there's always a lot of rumors that go around," he told E! News. "'Bindi's having a second kid' or 'they're having triplets.'"

He added, "There's always so many crazy things that happen so Bindi always says, 'Robert, it's your turn now. You gotta find someone to take the heat off me!'"

Robert Irwin, Bindi Iriwn
Willy Sanjuan/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

In June 2022, the star had to graciously dodge the attention of a rather persistent woman who attempted to get his phone number while visiting the Australia Zoo. In a viral TikTok video, the woman said he was "so cool." She added, "I was wondering if I can have your number."

Robert then proved he was a gentleman by responding to the tourist, "Well, I'm very flattered" before redirecting her to his social media profile.

"I'll tell you what: the easiest way [to contact me] is on Instagram because then my people can monitor it and see when it comes through because my number is getting mixed," he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But that wasn't a good enough answer for the woman, who told Irwin: "Well, I actually DM'd you last night to tell you I was coming here today."

He sweetly responded, "Oh no" and told her that he would "look it up" after finding out her name.

Related Articles
ariana madix
Tom Who? Ariana Madix Grinds It Out While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' at Ex Tom Sandoval's Bar
Kourtney Kardashian 'Doesn't Need' Her Sisters to Make Money, Would 'Rather Focus' on Poosh Than TV: Source
Kourtney Kardashian 'Doesn't Need' Her Sisters to Make Money, Would 'Rather Focus' on Poosh Than TV: Source
Nicholas Alexander Chavez attends the closing night of The GuadaLAjara Film Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on October 01, 2022
Why Nicholas Alexander Chavez Is Taking a Leave of Absence from 'General Hospital'
The Good Place Cast Reunites at a Ted Danson-hosted Sleepover: 'Love Each Other'
'The Good Place' Cast Reunites at a Ted Danson-Hosted Sleepover: 'Love Each Other'
Michael Imperioli attends the opening night of the play "Straight Line Crazy" at The Shed on October 26, 2022
Michael Imperioli Forbid 'Bigots and Homophobes' from Watching His Projects in Wake of Supreme Court Rulings
Station 19 Stars Jay Hayden and Jaina Lee Ortiz Vacation in Italy Amid Dating Rumors
'Station 19' Stars Jay Hayden and Jaina Lee Ortiz Vacation in Italy amid Dating Rumors
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Garden with Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing
Kylie Jenner Shares a Look at the Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing in Her Garden
Answer the Call: Kick off to Summer Honorary Chairs/comedians Colin Jost (L) and Pete Davidson pose at the 4th annual New York Police and Fire Widows & Children's Benefit Kick off to Summer Benefit Fund
Pete Davidson Gives Update on Ferry Purchased with Colin Jost and Jokes It's Now Their 'Lifelong Problem'
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Reveals She Is 'Still Learning' to Trust Herself After Kody Brown Split
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall
Sarah Jessica Parker 'Could Not Have Been More Upset' About Kim Cattrall's Surprise 'AJLT' Cameo Getting Leaked
Amy Davidson, Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Reveals His Mom Got Caught Using a 'Fake Twitter Account' to Defend Him: 'She's Got My Back'
Suzanne and Alan Arkin
The Sweet Way Alan Arkin Gave a Nod to His Wife Suzanne Newlander in Netflix's 'The Kominsky Method'
Cynthia Nixon attends the 2023 Ali Forney Center A Place At The Table Gala; Kim Cattrall attends "Happy Clothes: A flim About Patricia Field" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Cynthia Nixon Says There’s a 'Very, Very Small' Chance Kim Cattrall Will Return to ‘And Just Like That'
Shannon Nelson and Brendan Hunt attend the 16th Annual WIF Oscar party
'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Announces Engagement to Shannon Nelson: 'We Are a Family'
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw
Sarah Jessica Parker Was 'Too Shy' to Strip Down for 'Sex and the City': 'Never Felt Comfortable Exposing Myself'
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend A Conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the Library of Congress on April 25, 2022 in Washington, DC
Sarah Jessica Parker 'Stayed Away' from Matthew Broderick at First but Has Since 'Never Spent a Night Apart' in 31 Years