Robert Irwin Has a 'Déjà Vu' Look-Alike Moment with Late Dad Steve After Getting Bitten by the Same Snake

Robert Irwin has many similarities to his late father Steve Irwin — including their occupational hazards.

Robert has followed in his father’s wildlife conservation footsteps, including surviving a snake rescue gone wrong that was almost identical to an incident his dad once had. The 19-year-old nature photographer shared a video on Instagram showing a wild carpet python biting him on the face as he attempted to rescue it. A second video in Robert's post showed Steve getting bitten on the face by the same type of snake.

“Déjà vu,” Robert captioned the video compilation. “Dad and me getting bitten by the same species of snake (carpet python) decades apart. I found this python on the side of a road, but as you can see, sometimes snake rescues don’t quite go to plan 😂”



Both men shed a bit of blood, but they also made a point to turn the bite into an opportunity to explain snakes' defense mechanisms.

Steve was an Animal Planet legend for his series The Crocodile Hunter until his untimely death in 2006. His legacy has remained in the hands of his family — wife Terri and kids Robert and Bindi. The family maintains the Australia Zoo and continues Steve’s conservation efforts as a family. They’ve also appeared on Animal Planet for the show Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Marc Grimwade/WireImage

The family still keeps Steve’s memory alive through their zoo, and their personal lives.

Last week, Robert shared a tribute to his parent’s wedding anniversary. On Instagram, he posted an old photo of the zookeepers with the caption: “Happy wedding anniversary Mum and Dad. Forever my biggest inspirations ❤️”

