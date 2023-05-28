Celebrity Parents Robert Irwin Feeds Alligator as Sister Bindi's Daughter Grace Looks on: Watch "Love you, Daisy," Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior, 2, said after her uncle Robert fed that particular alligator By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 28, 2023 04:03 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Robert Irwin/Instagram Robert Irwin is showing his niece the ropes of their family business. On Sunday, the 19-year-old conservationist shared a video of himself feeding an alligator as his sister Bindi and her daughter Grace Warrior, 2, watched. “Meet Daisy the alligator as she enjoys her dinner,” Robert captioned his Instagram post with a crocodile emoji. When he explained in the video that “Grace is gonna watch feeding the alligators,” the toddler adorably responded, “Kachow.” Robert Irwin Shares Adorable Mirror Selfie with 2-Year-Old Niece Grace Warrior: 'Uncle Life' Bindi, 24, can then be heard saying, “We’re gonna watch Uncle Robert and Dada feed the alligators,” referring to her husband and Grace’s dad Chandler Powell. The camera cuts to Bindi holding Grace as they look on into the habitat, and the 2-year-old begins counting aloud and wiggling her fingers. “Grace is counting the alligators,” Robert explained after jumping over the fence. Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Her 'Khaki Crew' — and Daughter Grace Has Her Own Uniform! In between close-up shots of the alligator and her teeth, he tapped the water to lure Daisy out, so he can feed her dinner. “Give her a little pat on the tail,” said Robert as he explains how alligators’ “incredibly long tail” is a “real hindrance” on land, but is “the secret to their success” in water. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “They’re really sweet. My dad [Steve Irwin] called them frogs with shark teeth because that’s pretty much what they are,” he added. Once Daisy crept back into the water, Robert turned the camera to Bindi and her daughter and asked, “Grace, what did you think?” “Love you, Daisy,” she sweetly replied.