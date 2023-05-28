Robert Irwin Feeds Alligator as Sister Bindi's Daughter Grace Looks on: Watch

Robert Irwin is showing his niece the ropes of their family business.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old conservationist shared a video of himself feeding an alligator as his sister Bindi and her daughter Grace Warrior, 2, watched.

“Meet Daisy the alligator as she enjoys her dinner,” Robert captioned his Instagram post with a crocodile emoji.



When he explained in the video that “Grace is gonna watch feeding the alligators,” the toddler adorably responded, “Kachow.”



Bindi, 24, can then be heard saying, “We’re gonna watch Uncle Robert and Dada feed the alligators,” referring to her husband and Grace’s dad Chandler Powell.

The camera cuts to Bindi holding Grace as they look on into the habitat, and the 2-year-old begins counting aloud and wiggling her fingers.

“Grace is counting the alligators,” Robert explained after jumping over the fence.

In between close-up shots of the alligator and her teeth, he tapped the water to lure Daisy out, so he can feed her dinner.



“Give her a little pat on the tail,” said Robert as he explains how alligators’ “incredibly long tail” is a “real hindrance” on land, but is “the secret to their success” in water.

“They’re really sweet. My dad [Steve Irwin] called them frogs with shark teeth because that’s pretty much what they are,” he added.

Once Daisy crept back into the water, Robert turned the camera to Bindi and her daughter and asked, “Grace, what did you think?”

“Love you, Daisy,” she sweetly replied.