Sarah Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. and Ethel Kennedy, has officially tied the knot.

On Saturday, Sarah, a member of the iconic Kennedy family and granddaughter of famed politician Robert F. Kennedy, wed her husband Jam Sulahry, a current student at Harvard Business School.

The pair said "I do" on the historic Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., with the ceremony and cocktail hour held at the RFK House, named after her grandfather. The reception was then hosted at the JFK House, named after her great uncle, John F. Kennedy.

Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry walk back down the aisle after tying the knot. Alex Gordias

“We chose to host our wedding weekend events at the Kennedy Compound and surrounding family homes because of how special it is to us as a backdrop to our lives,” Sarah, the daughter of Chris Kennedy, tells PEOPLE. “It is where we have celebrated the great times and come together in heartbreaking times. It truly feels like coming home.”

Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry held their wedding at the Kennedy Compound in Massachusetts. Alex Gordias

While their large celebration just happened this weekend, the pair was actually legally wed on June 17, 2022, in a small Pakistani ceremony called a Nikah. That date, of course, is the 72nd anniversary of Robert F. and Ethel Kennedy’s wedding date.

Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry cut their wedding cake. Alex Gordias

Sarah and Sulahry’s relationship all leads back to Massachusetts, the couple says.

“[We] attended Boston College and met the night before freshman-year classes started,” Sarah recounts. Before the first day of school, Boston College took students to Target to pick up any last-minute items for their dorms. "In Aisle 10, Jam laid eyes on [me] for the first time and asked, ‘Want to shop with me?' "

Chris and Sheila Kennedy attend their daughter Sarah's wedding. Alex Gordias

Later, when the couple went on their first official date in Boston’s North End, they shared pastries. Instead of taking public transportation, Sarah and Sulahry “walked and talked the entire 11 miles back to campus.”

Sarah Kennedy poses with her bridesmaids. Alex Gordias

While much of the wedding focused on honoring the Kennedy legacy, with the couple even taking their engagement photos on JFK’s sailboat, the newlyweds also infused Sulahry's Pakistani heritage into the special day. This included a traditionally Mehndi on the evening before the wedding, with “choreographed Bollywood-style dances, henna tattoos, Pakistani desserts, and traditional Pakistani and Indian music.”

Sarah Kennedy's grandmother Ethel Kennedy (center) poses with the wedding party. Alex Gordias

That fusion of cultures even seeped into the ceremony’s color palette, with the bride and groom choosing pinks and oranges “inspired by the beautiful surroundings of the Cape Cod coast, Sulahry’s Pakistani culture, [our] love for the water, and the natural gardens and landscape of the Kennedy Compound.”

“Our wedding is unique because we combine [my] Irish Catholic roots with Sulahry’s Muslim Pakistani roots to celebrate our love joyfully,” Sarah notes.

There were also some eye-catching Kennedy family heirlooms involved in the ceremony. Amidst the historic backdrop, Sarah and Sulahry toasted their union with “Loving Cups," aka the champagne flutes present at Sarah's grandparents Robert F. and Ethel Kennedy’s wedding in 1954.

A look at the bride's shoes and jewelry for her wedding day. Alex Gordias

“Getting married is about memorializing our love for each other and our commitment to each other for life,” Sarah concludes. “We were best friends before dating and grew our relationship through good times and bad. Marriage is the next chapter in our love story, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Wrapping up their festivities, Sarah and Sulahry plan to honeymoon in Greece and Italy, where they look forward to “hiking and more adventure.”