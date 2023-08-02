Robert Downey Jr. and Co-Author Thomas Kostigen Reveal Cover of ‘Game-Changing' Book on Sustainable Food Habits (Exclusive)

'Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time' will be published in early 2024

By Carly Tagen-Dye
Published on August 2, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Robert Downey Jr. has some insight about how to make your food habits more sustainable.

The Oppenheimer actor revealed the cover of his forthcoming book, Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time, exclusively with PEOPLE. The book, co-written with New York Times bestselling author and journalist Thomas Kostigen, shares "eye-opening" information, action items and over two dozen delicious recipes aimed to help both readers and the planet, per its publisher Blackstone Publishing.

“What we eat matters—to us, and to the planet,” the book's description states. “Cool Food is a game-changing new food category and way of thinking that can help fix the climate.”

Simultaneously humorous and engaging, Cool Food will provide simple changes that people can make to their food habits to help reduce our carbon footprint. Where we buy and how we plan our meals all factor into our environmental impact. Downey Jr. and Kostigen argue that the way toward  “a healthier and more sustainable food system” starts with us.

“The choices we make with our day-to-day food consumption clearly affect our planet’s health and habitability,” Downey Jr. says in a statement.

One of the book's poignant points is that sustainable food habits are all around us. Downey Jr. and Kostigen talked with experts worldwide, including climate-conscious farmers and chefs, to find the best ways to incorporate environmentally-friendly eating in our lives. The benefits of meal kits and the power of grain are just some of their findings.

“The food-climate nexus holds the biggest potential for change in human history,” Kostigen, who created the "Climate Survivalist" column for USA Today, says in a statement. “And we’ve taken a completely new and different approach to making this subject accessible and appealing to people. It’s empowering, prescriptive, and a blast to read.”

Downey Jr. has already had a busy summer. The Iron Man actor’s new reality TV show, Downey’s Dream Cars, released on Max on May 23; the show follows Downey Jr., a self-proclaimed "gearhead" as he attempts to restore a handful of his classic cars. He also played chairman Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster Oppenheimer, which Downey Jr. has stated as being the best film he’s ever been in.

Cool Food is slated to be just as delectable. 

“You are what you read, and this fun, informative collaboration with Tom Kostigen is tasty,” Downey Jr. says.

Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time will be published on January 23, 2024.

