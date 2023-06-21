The Cutest Throwback Photos of Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

These longtime loves have continued collaborating since they first met on set in 2003

Published on June 21, 2023 02:30PM EDT
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Levin during "Gothika" Premiere - Los Angeles at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Robert Downey Jr., Susan Levin. Photo:

SGranitz/WireImage

Throughout the past two decades, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan, have proven their bond is unbreakable.

The duo met as actor and producer on the set of the 2003 thriller Gothika, and just a few months later they were in love and engaged. Their relationship has only blossomed as they've continued supporting and adoring each other. They've collaborated on more than just movies, too: Susan and Robert have grown a family and built a home (literally – in 2021, they finished constructing their futuristic Malibu abode).

See some of the sweetest snaps taken over the course of the couple's 20-year love story.

Early Days

Susan Levin and Robert Downey Jr. during Hollywood Film Festival - Centerpiece Gala Film Premiere - "The Singing Detective" at The Arclight in Hollywood, California, United States
Susan Levin, Robert Downey Jr. SGranitz/WireImage

Susan Levin met her future husband on the set of her 2003 production, Gothika. It was her first film as a full-credit producer and starred Robert Downey Jr. and Halle Berry.

More than a decade later, the film producer spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her early hesitance when it came to dating the film's star. Looking back, she says Robert came off as "interesting but weird."

First of Many Dates

Robert Downey Jr. and fiancee Susan Levin arrive at the premiere of "The Singing Detective" October 9, 2003 at the Loews Village on 3rd Ave in New York
Robert Downey Jr., fiancee Susan Levin. Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Eventually, of course, the initial wariness wore off and the two haven't left each other's sides since. They made their relationship red-carpet official at the premiere of Robert's musical crime comedy The Singing Detective in October 2003.

Putting a Ring on It

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Levin during "Gothika" Premiere - Los Angeles at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States.
Robert Downey Jr., Susan Levin.

SGranitz/WireImage

By the time Gothika premiered in November 2003, Robert and Susan were engaged. Speaking on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2004, the Iron Man star and his longtime love shared the details of their whirlwind engagement, including the way he gifted her the ring and said, "I was wondering if, maybe, you'd wanna, like, be my wife one day."

Making It Last

Susan Levin & Robert Downey Jr. during 10th Annual Premiere Women in Hollywood Luncheon at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Susan Levin & Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Weeks/FilmMagic

Susan said yes to marriage after only a few months of dating, but she did insist on a longer engagement.

Dressing as a Duo

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Levin during NBA All-Star Game 2004 - Celebrity Arrivals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, United States
Robert Downey Jr., Susan Levin.

SGranitz/WireImage

In the meantime, the fiancés continued letting their love grow. And judging by their complementary style statements, they appeared to become even more compatible in the meantime. At the 2004 NBA All-Star Game, they both sported zip-up sweatshirts together (and matching smirks).

More Matching

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey at Village at the Lift
Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey.

J.Sciulli/WireImage

As the years went on, they managed to coordinate colors and accessories.

Knot Tied

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Levin
Robert Downey Jr., Susan Levin. WireImage House/WireImage

Robert and Susan got married in August of 2005. They walked down the aisle in a ceremony on Long Island, New York, with attendees including Keanu Reeves and Sting.

Nine years later, the still-strong couple revealed some of their secrets to a happy marriage in conversation with PEOPLE. Susan emphasized the importance of "me" time: "You always have to give each other space and kind of read it," she said.

Her actor husband, on the other hand, joked that it was really all about his good hygiene. "I am so clean you could eat off of me," he teased. "I think women appreciate that.”

That Newlywed Glow

Actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife producer Susan Levin arrive at a Midtown hotel November 10, 2005 in New York City.
Robert Downey Jr., Susan Levin.

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty 

All jokes aside, Robert said the key to keeping their love afloat wasn't always easy, but was no doubt worth it.

“There is always that thing of love and respect,” he told PEOPLE at the 2014 premiere of his film The Judge, which Susan produced. He continued, “It is work, but it’s just so nice.”

Lasting Memories

Robert posted a throwback from his wedding day in honor of the pair's anniversary in 2022.

"Today marks 17 years of unadulterated marital bliss," the Avengers star wrote on Instagram. "Susan, you are my bedrock, touchstone and lucky stars to boot."

Proud to Premiere

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Levin during 31st American Film Festival of Deauville - Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Premiere at CID in Deauville, France.
Robert Downey Jr., wife Susan Levin.

Christian Alminana/FilmMagic

During their drawn-out engagement, the producer-actor pair collaborated again with their film Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Dynamic Duo

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Levin seen on the set of his movie "Sherlock Holmes" January 9, 2008 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Robert can thank his wife for one of his most iconic roles, playing the titular detective in Guy Ritchie's 2009 take on Sherlock Holmes and its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. Susan happened to be working with Ritchie on RocknRolla at time he signed on to direct the historical mystery.

Ritchie told The Hollywood Reporter how, "if Susan hadn't been in the room, Robert probably wouldn't have become Sherlock Holmes."

Robert told PEOPLE about the privileges of working with his wife at the 2010 Golden Globes, where he took home the award for best comedy actor. "It's much better to spend four months together than four months apart, and she's a great producer," he said backstage.

The Years That Followed

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Levin at the The Rose Theatre - Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, NY
Robert Downey Jr., Susan Levin.

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Today, Susan and Robert have not only stuck together but built a life together. Susan is stepmom to her husband's eldest son, Indio Falconer, who was born in September 1993 to Robert and his ex-wife, Deborah Falconer.

Susan and Robert have welcomed two kids together: their son, Exton Elias, was born in February 2013 and their daughter, Avri Roel, arrived in November 2014. The Downey kids even got to work with their parents on Robert's Max Original series, Downey’s Dream Cars, which premiered in June 2023.

