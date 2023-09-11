Robert Downey Jr. Grabs Dinner with Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost After Chris Evans' Wedding (Exclusive)

The Avengers have assembled once more.

After attending the Boston wedding of their Marvel costar Chris Evans and Alba Baptista on Saturday, Robert Downey Jr. was spotted grabbing dinner Sunday evening at Puritan & Company in nearby Cambridge, Massachusetts, along with Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost.

An onlooker tells PEOPLE that the group was "extraordinarily nice," and ordered the smoked bluefish pâté, Parker House rolls and seafood risotto, along with "all the veggies."

Earlier that day, Johansson, 38, and Downey, 58, were seen leaving the five-star Newbury Boston hotel in a black SUV, which dropped them off at the city's Museum of Fine Arts.

The Black Widow actress wore a blue jumpsuit, a white hat and sneakers for the latter daytime outing, while the Iron Man actor sported Converse sneakers, a graphic sweater and gray pants.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Chris Evans at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019; Alba Baptista at a Miu Miu fashion show in Paris on March 7, 2023. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, tied the knot during a ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod on Saturday, a source told PEOPLE on Sunday. The New York Post's Page Six was first to report the news.

Many of the couple's famous friends were spotted in nearby Boston for the wedding, including the groom's Marvel costars Downey and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner; plus John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Hemsworth, 40, Downey, their wives and Renner, 52, were photographed dining and chatting at the Contessa restaurant in the Newbury Boston hotel on Saturday. Krasinski, 43, and Blunt, 40, were seen returning from the festivities soon after midnight on Saturday, a source told PEOPLE: "They were very happy, joking and smiling."

Representatives for both Evans and Baptista have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.



Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. Chris Evans/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed that the current Sexiest Man Alive and the Portuguese actress had been dating "for over a year and it's serious" in November 2022.

A source added at the time, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

In his Sexiest Man Alive interview last year, Evans said he was feeling "very content" with life and was focused on his work-life balance and spending time with his loved ones.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," the Gray Man actor said in part at the time.