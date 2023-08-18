Robert Downey Jr. Wears Quirky, Colorful Ensemble While Shopping in the Hamptons

Robert Downey Jr is keeping it colorful and casual.

The Oppenheimer actor, 58, was pictured in a quirky, colorful ensemble as he stepped out for a shopping run in the Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.

Downey wore a bright pink, long-sleeved, V-neck top with turquoise pants that featured rainbow stripes on one leg.

He paired the multi-colored ensemble with blue velvet Nike sneakers, a cream-colored baseball hat and his signature dark glasses, and was also pictured holding a Roller Rabbit pink-and-white shopping bag.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Robert Downey Jr. in the Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 17, 2023. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Downey recently announced on an Instagram Story that he is giving away six “dream cars” from his personal collection.

On Aug. 1, the actor posted about a surprise giveaway for his fans to have a chance to enter and win one of his classic cars.

"In case you haven't heard yet, I'm giving away some of my cars," the Oscar-nominated actor wrote.

In the photo, Downey Jr. is sitting down — pretending to sleep on his hands — on one of six classic cars that include a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1966 Buick Riviera, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE, a 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup, a 1972 VW Bus and a 1985 Chevrolet El Camino.

The Iron Man actor added, “NO PURCHASE/DONATION REQUIRED & MAKING ONE WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING.”



Robert Downey Jr. at the Los Angeles premiere of Downey's Dream Cars on June 16, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Downey recently spoke to PEOPLE about working on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, praising costar Cillian Murphy's transformative performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who led the U.S. effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II.

"I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career," he said of Murphy, 47.

Downey, who plays Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in the film, told PEOPLE he was impressed by Murphy's "commitment" to the massive undertaking of leading Nolan's three-hour epic.

"He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when Chris called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this," said Downey.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.