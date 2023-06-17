Robert Downey Jr. Says Collaborating with His Kids on 'Downey's Dream Cars' Was 'a Blast' (Exclusive)

Robert Downey Jr. worked with a couple of dream collaborators during the making of his new program, Downey’s Dream Cars.

While attending the premiere of his new Max series on Friday night, the Avengers actor chatted with PEOPLE about how working with his two youngest children — 11-year-old son Exton and 8-year-old daughter Avri — on the series was a "blast."

"[My wife Susan Downey] has raised him not to be a ham," Robert, 58, said of his son. "He's not, like, putting together his audition tapes or anything. He's just a natural extrovert when he wants to be."

"There's been a couple times when ... he's wanted to participate in something I was doing," he continued. "And when I ran this one by him, he said, 'Yeah, sure.' And then he came in and absolutely wiped the floor with me."

As for Robert's daughter, he said she's "a little different, even though she is off the charts in the series, too."



Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of 'Downey's Dream Cars' with Susan Downey. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Downey’s Dream Cars features the actor's two youngest making guest appearances, and in a trailer for the series, Exton pokes some fun at his dad's car skills.

While the pair are eating lunch together in one scene, Robert starts using the food around them to demonstrate the work he's doing on his cars as he tells Exton, "This is a clue you'll never guess. His son answers: "It's a biodiesel conversion," beating his dad to the punch.

As the actor then brags about being a "gearhead" and a "grease monkey," his son turns to the camera and jokes, "Are we sure he's the right guy to be hosting this show?"

Robert has three children in total: Exton and Avri whom he shares with wife Susan, and his eldest son Indio Downey, whom he shares with ex Deborah Falconer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Susan joined Robert at the Friday night premiere, where they held hands while walking down the red carpet together.

Robert even told PEOPLE what his dream car for a car chase would be, if ever needed.

"The '66 Buick Riviera," the actor said. "I drove that thing around New York and it was taking the potholes and the things. A big burly formidable vehicle, and because it's painted that kind of creamsicle peach, it would also throw off whoever was chasing me."



"And also, it has an acclimate sensor," he added. "So I would drive into the areas that had the worst pollution, and maybe I could lose them down by South Street [Sea]port or something."

Downey's Dream Cars is set to begin streaming on Max June 22.