Robert Downey Jr. Says Cillian Murphy Made Biggest Sacrifice of Any Actor He's Ever Seen for 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive)

"I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career," Robert Downey Jr. tells PEOPLE of his "Oppenheimer" costar

By
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith is the Senior Movies News Editor for PEOPLE. He is an experienced culture editor and writer with a 12-year history of working in the online and print industries.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Photo:

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Like many who have seen Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. was floored with Cillian Murphy's transformative performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who led the U.S. effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II.

Speaking with PEOPLE for this week's issue, Downey, 58, said of his Oppenheimer costar, "I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career."

Downey, who plays Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in the film, says he was impressed by Murphy's "commitment" to the massive undertaking of leading Christopher Nolan's three-hour epic.

"He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when Chris called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this," says Downey.

"We'd be like, 'Hey, we got a three-day weekend. Maybe we'll go antiquing in Santa Fe. What are you going to do?' 'Oh, I have to learn 30,000 words of Dutch. Have a nice time.' But that's the nature of the ask."

Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Universal Pictures

Florence Pugh, 27, who shares most of her scenes with Murphy as Jean Tatlock, one of the major loves of Oppenheimer's life, offered further praise.

"Chris had one of the most incredible leads in Cillian," she tells PEOPLE. "He is an actor that I have been watching for quite some time and have been desperate to work with for ages. You’d have to be mad to say no. It was truly one of the best experiences that I’ve had."

"Working with him was hugely impressive," she continues. "Every single day he shows up knowing every single possible way, intonation, inflection of how to bring this character to life. That was hugely impressive to me. There's a reason why he is one of the greats."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Murphy's commitment to the role included following a very restrictive diet to closer resemble Oppenheimer.

His costar Emily Blunt, who plays his onscreen wife Kitty Oppenheimer, recently told Extra, "He had such a monumental undertaking. And he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated.”

The Irish actor addressed his dramatic weight loss for the role during a recent interview with IndieWire, stressing, “I don’t advise it.”

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters.

Related Articles
Dave Annable attends the black carpet during "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dave Annable on How He Landed Taylor Sheridan's 'Special Ops: Lioness': 'I Have a Face He Wants to Kill’ (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Was 'Spot On' as He Had First Photo Taken Since Medical Emergency: 'It Was Like Nothing Happened' (Exclusive)
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Matt Damon Says His Friendship with Ben Affleck 'Changed' After His Father Died: We 'Make Every Second Count'
Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Samuel L. Jackson Says a Deleted Scene from 'A Time to Kill' 'Kept Me from Getting an Oscar'
OWEN WILSON NICOLAS CAGE/
Owen Wilson Reveals His Dream Costar Is Nicolas Cage: 'I've Loved Him in So Many Movies' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Recalls Pranking Her Babysitter by Faking Her Death: I 'Covered Myself in Ketchup'
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year: Source
John Boyega for Esquire
John Boyega Doesn't 'Fixate' on Wanting Relationship: 'Haven't Met Anyone That Really Ignites That in Me'
Taika Waititi (L) and Rita Ora attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'My Biggest Supporter,' Hopes to Expand Their Family 'One Day' (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp Castle Fine Art Five art launch
Johnny Depp Unveils His Debut Self-Portrait, Titled 'Five': 'Not the Most Comfortable Thing'
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
'Oppenheimer' PEOPLE Review: Christopher Nolan's Epic About the Father of the Atom Bomb Is Stunning
Marjaneh Ayati
A Costumer from 'That '90s Show' Is Now Dog-Sitting During 'Extinction-Level' Crisis in Hollywood
Matthew McConaughey (L) and Camila Alves McConaughey attend the 10th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas
Camila and Matthew McConaughey Launch Grant Initiative to Help 'Keep Kids Safe in Our Schools'
Tom Felton DanRad Star
Tom Felton Visits 'Harry Potter' Costar Daniel Radcliffe's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'Hello Old Chum'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys ... and You Didn't Listen'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys...and You Didn't Listen'
J. Robert Oppenheimer
'Oppenheimer' True Story: All About the Real Events That Inspired the Christopher Nolan Film