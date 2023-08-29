Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates 18 Years of Marriage with Wife Susan Downey: ‘Love Still in Bloom’

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey got married in August 2005

Published on August 29, 2023
Robert Downey Jr celebrates 18 years with wife Susan
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey . Photo:

Robert Downey Jr/Instagram

Robert Downey Jr. is celebrating 18 years of marriage with his wife Susan Downey.

On Sunday, the Iron Man actor, 58, shared two photos of him and his film producer wife, 49, to mark their wedding anniversary. In the first snap, which was taken from the couple’s 2005 wedding, Downey can be seen romantically pressing his face against Susan’s face as she looks down while wearing a silk wedding gown and holding a bouquet of pink and white flowers.

Recreating their wedding photo in the second picture, Downey can again be seen pressing his face against Susan’s — this time while she wears a white T-shirt and holds a bunch of yellow sunflowers. 

“18 years, love still in bloom!!” Downey wrote in his Instagram caption.

A number of famous friends sent their well-wishes to the couple on their wedding anniversary. “These are the best photos Robert! Love you both !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner wrote.

“Lots of love dearhearts,” Downey's costar Paul Bettany added, while singer-songwriter Skylar Grey said, “Love this.”

Downey and Susan share daughter Avri, 8, and son Exton, 11, together, while the actor also shares son Indio, 29, with his first wife Deborah Falconer.

Robert Downey Jr Susan Levin wedding 2005
Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey at their wedding in 2005.

WireImage House/WireImage

Downey’s appreciation post for his wife comes after he praised his Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy’s performance in the hit movie. Known as the “father of the atomic bomb”, Oppenheimer was a physicist during World War II  who led the U.S. effort to create an atomic bomb.

"I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career," Downey told PEOPLE in July. "He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when Chris called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this.”

"We'd be like, 'Hey, we got a three-day weekend. Maybe we'll go antiquing in Santa Fe. What are you going to do?' 'Oh, I have to learn 30,000 words of Dutch. Have a nice time,’” Downey added. “But that's the nature of the ask."

