Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Step Out for the 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen were among the attendees on Monday at the star-studded 16th annual Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner in New York City.

The couple — who have been dating since 2021 and welcomed a baby girl, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, two months ago — were photographed arriving at French eatery Balthazar, De Niro holding an umbrella for his girlfriend to protect her from the evening rain-shower.

Photos showed the Hollywood heavyweight actor, 79, donned a sleek black suit jacket and dark green polo shirt for the event. He paired his jacket with matching trousers. Chen, 45 — a martial arts instructor — wore a cream-colored knit pullover on top of a scoop-neck brown dress. She carried a yellow purse and shielded her eyes from the flash photography with dark sunglasses.

The glitzy event proved to be a veritable who's who of the business, attracting luminaries such as Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser and Love Hard actress Nina Dobrev. De Niro was among the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry, hosting the event alongside Meet the Fockers producer Jane Rosenthal (The two co-founded the festival in 2002 with investor Craig Hatkoff).

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

The dinner served as a night out for the new parents, a small reprieve among the looming responsibilities of parenthood.

During a candid conversation with Access Hollywood in May about his latest film, About My Father, De Niro imparted his wisdom on what it means to be a remarkable father.

"Sometimes I don't think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it's a mystery,” he said. It’s a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best.”

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Gia was born on April 6, but The Irishman star didn’t reveal the news of her arrival until May 8 during a sit-down with ET Canada. During the chat, De Niro corrected the interviewer who asked him about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

He spoke about his new addition with Gayle King on CBS Mornings not long after, with King saying that the couple is "over the moon" about the newest member of the family.

The two-time Oscar winner has six elder children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. He also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.



De Niro was first spotted with Chen in August 2021, following his November 2018 split from Hightower. The pair had met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015.

Chen had a role in De Niro’s film The Intern, in which he starred as widower Ben.

