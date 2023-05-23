Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Double Date with Sting and Trudie Styler in France

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen are in France after the actor premiered his new movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the Cannes Film Festival

Published on May 23, 2023 04:22 PM
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen out to lunch with Sting and Trudie Styler in France
Photo:

Best Image / BACKGRID

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen are relaxing in France.

Following the couple's appearance at the Vanity Fair x Prada party at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on Saturday, De Niro, 79, and his girlfriend were spotted getting together with The Police singer and bassist Sting and his wife Trudie Styler for lunch in Saint-Paul-de-Vence on Tuesday.

The four dined at the restaurant La Colombe d'Or in the southeastern French town, located some 16 miles from Cannes, where De Niro reunited with filmmaker Martin Scorsese for the world premiere of their new movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

De Niro and Chen, who recently welcomed a baby together, daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, were seen holding hands as they walked together during the lunch outing. De Niro, whose film credits with Scorsese include Raging Bull, Goodfellas and The Irishman, was seen wearing a white shirt, a plain black ballcap and sunglasses during the outing.

De Niro first revealed that he welcomed Gia in a sit-down with ET Canada, where he corrected the interviewer who asked him about his six children by saying he had "seven, actually."

RELATED: Robert De Niro or Al Pacino? Social Media Debates Which Actor Was 'Hotter'

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen out to lunch with Sting and Trudie Styler in France

Best Image / BACKGRID

He then spoke about his new arrival with Gayle King on CBS Mornings not long after, with King saying that the couple is "over the moon" about the newest member of the family.

The actor has six other children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46.

In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen out to lunch with Sting and Trudie Styler in France

Best Image / BACKGRID

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Star in First Trailer for Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Killers of the Flower Moon, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser and Jesse Plemons, received a nine-minute standing ovation following its premiere Saturday at the international film festival.

Apple Original Films debuted the first trailer for the new movie — an adaptation of David Grann's 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI — last Thursday.

The movie centers around the serial killings of members of the Osage Nation, who became wealthy because of the oil discovered on their land, in 1920s Oklahoma.

De Niro's next movie About My Father releases in theaters Friday, while Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere exclusively in select theaters Oct. 6 before it goes wide Oct. 20.

