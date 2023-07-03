Robert De Niro Says He's 'Deeply Distressed' After the Death of Teenage Grandson Leandro

Robert De Niro has shared a statement following the tragic death of his grandson Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the 79-year-old actor said, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo."

"We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he added of the teen.

"It is with immeasurable shock and and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo," Robert's daughter Drena De Niro says in a statement. "We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

Drena confirmed her son's death on Instagram Sunday night, beginning an emotional post alongside a photo of Leandro, 19, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly."



Drena De Niro and Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. Drena De Niro/Instagram

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," continued the actress, 51. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

“I’m so sorry my baby," Drena — who did not share further details of Leandro's death — ended her tribute, also tagging Leandro's artist father, Carlos Mare. “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Drena's loved ones shared their condolences in her comments section, including Andy Cohen, who wrote, "Drena I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo. Sending you all my love ❤️."

Added actress Rosie Perez, "Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you !!! I love you too [sic] much!"



Robert De Niro and daughter Drena De Niro at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2016. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Drena heartbroken for you, such a Duo, i can’t imagine how you must feel," Naomi Campbell wrote in a comment. "May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss ... I love you, always here for you 🕊️💔🙏🏾."

A spokesperson for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told PEOPLE in a Monday statement that "an 18-year-old male was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene" after police received a 911 at around 2:23 p.m. on Sunday.



Drena is the oldest of Robert's seven children. Her mother is his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott.

In May, the Goodfellas actor confirmed that his girlfriend Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to his seventh child, a baby girl they named Gia.