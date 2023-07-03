Robert De Niro Says He's 'Deeply Distressed' After the Death of Teenage Grandson Leandro

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's mother, who is the actor's daughter Drena De Niro, confirmed Leandro had died in a heartbreaking Instagram post Sunday night

By Elizabeth Leonard
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE.
Updated on July 3, 2023 12:37PM EDT
Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson Robert
Robert De Niro (L) and is grandson, Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez. Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis; Instagram/drenadeniro

Robert De Niro has shared a statement following the tragic death of his grandson Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the 79-year-old actor said, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo."

"We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he added of the teen.

"It is with immeasurable shock and and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo," Robert's daughter Drena De Niro says in a statement. "We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

Drena confirmed her son's death on Instagram Sunday night, beginning an emotional post alongside a photo of Leandro, 19, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Drena De Niro; Leandro Rodriguez
Drena De Niro and Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

Drena De Niro/Instagram

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," continued the actress, 51. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

“I’m so sorry my baby," Drena — who did not share further details of Leandro's death — ended her tribute, also tagging Leandro's artist father, Carlos Mare. “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Drena's loved ones shared their condolences in her comments section, including Andy Cohen, who wrote, "Drena I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo. Sending you all my love ❤️."

Added actress Rosie Perez, "Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you !!! I love you too [sic] much!"

Robert De Niro and Drena De Niro arrive at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 6, 2016
Robert De Niro and daughter Drena De Niro at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2016.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Drena heartbroken for you, such a Duo, i can’t imagine how you must feel," Naomi Campbell wrote in a comment. "May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss ... I love you, always here for you 🕊️💔🙏🏾."

A spokesperson for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told PEOPLE in a Monday statement that "an 18-year-old male was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene" after police received a 911 at around 2:23 p.m. on Sunday.

Drena is the oldest of Robert's seven children. Her mother is his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott.

In May, the Goodfellas actor confirmed that his girlfriend Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to his seventh child, a baby girl they named Gia.

