Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia

Robert De Niro is opening up about life with a newborn at 79.

Appearing on TODAY on Thursday, the About My Father actor opened up about welcoming daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, 8 weeks, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen "at this stage and age."

"Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning, and he’s a few years older than me. God bless him, very happy for him," he told Hoda Kotb.

Of his own days as a dad to a newborn, De Niro said, "It feels great, yeah."



Asked how his parenting has evolved over the years, the father of seven said, "I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics."

He continued, "You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual. It's amazing, but I'm very happy about it."

The host then presented De Niro with a TODAY onesie as a gift. Holding it up, he looked at the camera and said, “Gia, this is for you, honey."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

De Niro first revealed that he welcomed a seventh baby in a sitdown with ET Canada earlier this month when he corrected the interviewer who asked De Niro about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't provide any further details about the newest family member at the time.

De Niro has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower.

