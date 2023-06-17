Robert De Niro Says His 6 Older Kids Haven't Met Their Baby Sibling Yet: 'But They Will' (Exclusive)

Robert De Niro is hoping to bring his entire family together soon.

While attending A Bronx Tale screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday afternoon, the About My Father actor, 79, told PEOPLE exclusively that his six oldest children haven’t yet met his 2-month-old daughter Gia Virginia, whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

When asked if his kids — which include Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with first wife, Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with model and actress Toukie Smith and son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower — have met the newest addition, De Niro said, “Not yet, but they will.”

De Niro also told PEOPLE that his Father’s Day is fully booked, explaining that he is "just gonna spend it with the kids and all that."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

De Niro's A Bronx Tale costars Chazz Palminteri and Katharine Narducci couldn't help but rave about seeing De Niro as a father to seven.

“Oh, I saw the baby. Beautiful baby,” Palminteri told PEOPLE.

Narducci, meanwhile, said that while she hasn’t met Gia Virginia yet, De Niro is "an unbelievable father" and "a wonderful person."

“I've seen him around his kids, and I know his daughter Drena, and they have a beautiful relationship,” she explained. “And I think he's a great guy, you know, a great dad, a great person — a great human being.”

De Niro officially introduced his daughter to the world on an episode of CBS Mornings in May. Revealing her full name — Gia Virginia Chen De Niro — the actor shared a photo of her and said she was born weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. on Thursday, April 6.

While later appearing on TODAY, De Niro opened up about becoming a father to a newborn "at this stage and age."

"It feels great, yeah," he said at the time.

Asked how his parenting has evolved over the years, the father of seven said, "I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics."

He continued, "You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual. It's amazing, but I'm very happy about it."

