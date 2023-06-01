Robert De Niro Reacts to News of Al Pacino Expecting Another Baby: 'What a Guy' (Exclusive)

Robert De Niro himself welcomed a baby girl named Gia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen on April 6

Updated on June 1, 2023 09:56 AM
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Photo:

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Robert De Niro, who recently welcomed a new child into his family, is offering praise for his longtime friend Al Pacino, who himself is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

"What a guy," De Niro, 79, told PEOPLE Wednesday at his press junket for the upcoming 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, when asked about the news of 83-year-old Pacino expanding his family as well. "Go Al, God bless him."

Pacino's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the Dog Day Afternoon actor and Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby on Tuesday, several weeks after De Niro welcomed his seventh child — a baby girl named Gia — with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, on April 6.

De Niro has had a busy agenda as of late on top of his daughter's birth: the actor's new movie with Sebastian Maniscalco About My Father opened in theaters last Friday, and earlier in May he world premiered his new movie Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival.

On top of all that, New York City's Tribeca Film Festival — which De Niro and Jane Rosenthal founded in 2002 — kicks off on June 7 and will close with a 30th anniversary screening of the actor's 1993 directorial debut A Bronx Tale, which he told PEOPLE he has not watched in 30 years.

Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino pose for a portrait at The Godfather 45th Anniversary Screening

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I do it, I manage," he said when asked how he juggles it all. De Niro added that he only "sometimes" rewatches his past works, which include the likes of 1974's The Godfather: Part II and 1995's Heat, both of which costarred his friend Pacino.

"Sometimes I’ll just see something on television and start watching if I happen to pass and see that it’s playing," he said. "That happens — doesn’t happen as much these days, I guess. I mean, everything’s available, you just look for it and get it, so who’s watching it at my house, a movie that I’m [in]?"

At the New York premiere of his most recent film About My Father earlier this month, the two-time Oscar winner told Extra, "I'm okay with it. I'm good with it," when asked whether he is excited to become a father for the seventh time, though he added it "never gets easier."

De Niro and Pacino met in their 20s, more than 50 years ago, with Pacino telling GQ of De Niro during a joint interview in 2019, "I remember the meeting very clearly. Unbelievably, I saw this guy, I thought, Wow, he’s got such charisma. He wasn’t doing anything. He was just walking. Remember? You know, he was Bob. But you felt something from him."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Robert De Niro and Al Pacino attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Roy Rochlin/Getty for Tribeca Festival

In addition to De Niro's newborn daughter, the Goodfellas star has six adult children: Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot and Helen. Pacino, meanwhile, shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

De Niro's next movie Killers of the Flower Moon premieres exclusively in select theaters Oct. 6 and goes wide Oct. 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The Tribeca Film Festival runs throughout New York City from June 7 to June 18.

