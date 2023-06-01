Robert De Niro Teases Future Playdates for His Newborn and Al Pacino's Baby on the Way

Robert De Niro talked with Extra about his newborn daughter and her future playdates with Al Pacino's baby on the way

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 1, 2023
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
Photo:

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Robert De Niro is already setting his youngest kid up for some playdates.

While chatting with Extra about the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, the actor, who recently welcomed a baby girl with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, commented on the news that his friend and frequent collaborator Al Pacino is expecting his fourth baby at 83.

Asked if he might set up a few playdates in the future with Pacino's baby on the way, De Niro, 79, smiled and replied, "Good question."

Film producer Jane Rosenthal also elaborated on the matter, saying that the two had just been talking about the idea that morning. "Floor play," De Niro added.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The Academy Award winner is father to seven kids. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower. In April 2023, the proud father welcomed his baby daughter Gia with Chen.

De Niro recently spoke to PEOPLE about his longtime friend Pacino, who is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. "What a guy," De Niro told PEOPLE at his press junket for the Tribeca Film Festival when asked about the news of Pacino expanding his family as well. "Go Al, God bless him."

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

Steve Granitz/WireImage

While chatting with Access Hollywood at the premiere of his film About My Father earlier this month, the actor opened up about being a dad and shared his wisdom about being a good father.

"Sometimes I don't think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it's a mystery, it's a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best," he said.

De Niro revealed that he'd welcomed a seventh baby in a sitdown with ET Canada when he corrected the interviewer who asked De Niro about his six children by saying, "Seven, actually."

