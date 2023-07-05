Drena De Niro is speaking out about the circumstances surrounding her son's death.

When asked by an Instagram user how 19-year-old Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez had died, Drena wrote in the comments, "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever 😭."



Drena DeNiro/ Instagram

The first statement within the post itself read, “It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Drena shared a statement from her father, actor Robert De Niro, on the second slide, which read: "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."



On Monday, Drena, 51, posted a picture of Leandro on Instagram, writing a tribute to her son in the caption. “I wish I was with you … I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," she wrote. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

She went on to tag Leandro’s father, artist Carlos Rodriguez, adding, “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

"😢 My dear Drena … words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends," Carlos wrote in a comment. "He is Godschild now. 🙏🏼 On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO 👼 💔 💔."



Robert De Niro (L); Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis; Instagram/drenadeniro

A spokesperson for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told PEOPLE in a Monday statement that a male was found unconscious and unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS at a downtown New York City apartment after police received a 911 call at around 2:23 p.m. on Sunday.

Among the messages of condolence was one from Lenny Kravitz, who wrote, "Dearest Drena, sending my deepest condolences to you and the family. This is all beyond words at the moment. I love you."

"Drena heartbroken for you, such a Duo, i can’t imagine how you must feel," Naomi Campbell said in a comment. "May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss ... I love you, always here for you 🕊️💔🙏🏾."



Drena is the oldest of Robert's seven children. Her mother is his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott.



In May, the Goodfellas actor, 79, confirmed that his girlfriend Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to his seventh baby, a girl they named Gia Virginia.

