Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Dead, Shares Mom Drena: ‘You Were So Deeply Loved’

“Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy,” the actress wrote in an emotional Instagram tribute to her only child

By
Marissa Charles
Marissa Charles, West Coast News Director, PEOPLE
Marissa Charles
Marissa Charles is PEOPLE's News Director, overseeing the off-hours news operation and collaborating with multiple cross-functional teams to direct news coverage online. Based in Los Angeles, Marissa is an award-winning journalist with two decades of experience specializing in entertainment news, human interest and lifestyle stories. Her exclusive features have appeared in a variety of media outlets including The Guardian, Essence, Glamour U.K., Ebony, the Daily Mail, the New York Post, Harper's BAZAARArabia, Cosmopolitan and ELLE.com.Prior to joining PEOPLE in 2021, Marissa spent three years at HollywoodLife serving as Senior Editor and News Director. Born in the U.K., she graduated from Oxford University with a Bachelor of Arts in Modern History.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 02:48AM EDT
Robert De Niro
Photo:

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Drena De Niro's son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died, the actress — whose father is legendary actor Robert De Niro — shared on Instagram Sunday night.

In an emotional post, the 51-year-old actress wrote: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.

“I’m so sorry my baby," Drena — who did not share further details of Leandro's death — ended her tribute, also tagging Leandro's artist father, Carlos Mare. “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Drena's loves ones shared their condolences in her comments section, including director Lee Daniels, who wrote: "Drena may GOD keep you in his arms."

Added actress Rosie Perez: "Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you !!! I love you too [sic] much!"

On Mother's Day, Drena shared sweet photos of her and Leandro — who appeared in 2018's A Star Is Born — together. "Today was a good day," she captioned the post.

Drena is the oldest of De Niro’s seven children. Her mother is his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott.

In May, the Goodfellas actor confirmed that his girlfriend Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to his seventh child, a little girl they named Gia.

De Niro’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Robert De Niro's Dating History
Robert De Niro's Dating History: From Grace Hightower to Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro Says His 6 Older Kids Haven't Met Their Baby Sibling Yet: 'But They Will' (Exclusive)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20110 -- Jennifer Lawrence -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals 'Ultimate Present' She Gave Robert De Niro After He Welcomed Baby No. 7
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen arrive at Balthazar for the Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner in NYC
Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Step Out for the 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert De Niro's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro Teases Future Playdates for His Newborn and Al Pacino's Baby on the Way
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend 'Kiss The Future' Opening Night documentary film premiere
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Hold Hands at Tribeca Film Festival Kickoff After Welcoming Baby
Robert De Niro Premieres New Movie with Martin Scorsese at Cannes After Welcoming Baby Daughter
Robert De Niro Premieres New Movie with Martin Scorsese at Cannes After Welcoming Baby Daughter
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Who Is Robert De Niro's Girlfriend? All About Tiffany Chen
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Inside Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's 'Sweet' and 'Supportive' Relationship: Sources (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro Shares First Photo and Reveals the Name of His Newborn Baby Girl: 'Over the Moon'
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen out to lunch with Sting and Trudie Styler in France
Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Double Date with Sting and Trudie Styler in France
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro 'Is Okay' and 'Good with' Welcoming Baby No. 7 at 79: 'Never Gets Easier'
Robert De Niro (L) and actor Billy Crystal attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XX
Billy Crystal Says It's 'Wonderful' Robert De Niro Is a Dad Again at 79 (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England
Robert De Niro Says Fatherhood Brings Both 'Mystery' and 'Excitement' After Becoming a Dad of 7