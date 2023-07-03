Entertainment Movies Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Dead, Shares Mom Drena: ‘You Were So Deeply Loved’ “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy,” the actress wrote in an emotional Instagram tribute to her only child By Marissa Charles Marissa Charles Marissa Charles is PEOPLE's News Director, overseeing the off-hours news operation and collaborating with multiple cross-functional teams to direct news coverage online. Based in Los Angeles, Marissa is an award-winning journalist with two decades of experience specializing in entertainment news, human interest and lifestyle stories. Her exclusive features have appeared in a variety of media outlets including The Guardian, Essence, Glamour U.K., Ebony, the Daily Mail, the New York Post, Harper's BAZAARArabia, Cosmopolitan and ELLE.com.Prior to joining PEOPLE in 2021, Marissa spent three years at HollywoodLife serving as Senior Editor and News Director. Born in the U.K., she graduated from Oxford University with a Bachelor of Arts in Modern History. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 3, 2023 02:48AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Lionsgate Drena De Niro's son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died, the actress — whose father is legendary actor Robert De Niro — shared on Instagram Sunday night. In an emotional post, the 51-year-old actress wrote: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. “I’m so sorry my baby," Drena — who did not share further details of Leandro's death — ended her tribute, also tagging Leandro's artist father, Carlos Mare. “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.” Robert De Niro's 7 Children: Everything to Know Drena's loves ones shared their condolences in her comments section, including director Lee Daniels, who wrote: "Drena may GOD keep you in his arms." Added actress Rosie Perez: "Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you !!! I love you too [sic] much!" On Mother's Day, Drena shared sweet photos of her and Leandro — who appeared in 2018's A Star Is Born — together. "Today was a good day," she captioned the post. Drena is the oldest of De Niro’s seven children. Her mother is his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott. In May, the Goodfellas actor confirmed that his girlfriend Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to his seventh child, a little girl they named Gia. De Niro’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.