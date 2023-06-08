Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Hold Hands at Tribeca Film Festival Kickoff After Welcoming Baby

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen had a parents night out on Wednesday, for the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival.

The actor, 79, and his girlfriend attended the premiere of Kiss The Future, the documentary produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The film follows an American aid worker living in Sarajevo who reaches out to U2 in hopes the band can help raise global awareness of the devastating four-year-long siege.

Photographers snapped De Niro and Chen held hands as they walked the red carpet at the festival, which De Niro founded with Jane Rosenthal in 2002.

Chen wore a black dress, an oversized beige cardigan and nude pumps. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a pink Chanel handbag. De Niro dressed casually in a dark gray polo shirt, black jacket and black pants.

At the event, they mingled with attendees like Debra Messing, Brendan Fraser, Kate Siegel, Noah Centineo and Stephen Kay.

The couple’s appearance on the red carpet comes after they recently welcomed their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.



Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Gia was born on April 6, but The Irishman star didn’t reveal the news of her arrival until May 8 during a sit-down with ET Canada. During the chat, De Niro corrected the interviewer who asked him about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

He spoke about his new addition with Gayle King on CBS Mornings not long after, with King saying that the couple is "over the moon" about the newest member of the family.

De Niro has six elder children from previous relationships. The Oscar winner and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.



The movie star was first spotted with Chen in August 2021, following his November 2018 split from Hightower. The pair had met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015. Chen, a martial arts instructor, had a role in De Niro’s film The Intern, in which he starred as widower Ben.

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro and Debra Messing. Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Meanwhile also on Wednesday, the Tribeca Film Festival announced plans to celebrate their founder with a tribute and three-day fan event called ‘De Niro Con’ to mark his milestone 80th birthday.



De Niro Con will take place from Sept. 29 — Oct. 1 at Spring Studios in New York City.

“The multi-day fan experience will feature special appearances by De Niro himself, along with recreations of iconic film sets, immersive installations, classic film screenings, musical performances, and panel conversations,” a release announcing the event read. “It will also include special appearances from co-stars and frequent collaborators.”

News of De Niro Con’was announced at a private ceremony at the Tribeca Grill ahead of the film festival’s opening night.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also presented De Niro with a key to New York City for his service to supporting arts and activism. “Despite his success, Robert has never forgotten his roots as a lifelong New Yorker, co-founding the Tribeca Festival and helping revitalize and reenergize our city after 9/11,” said Adams. “Thanks to him, New York City will continue to be the place to film, produce and make television and movies for years to come.”

De Niro turns 80 on Aug. 17.

