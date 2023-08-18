See Alec Baldwin, Uma Thurman and More Stars Who Stepped Out for Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party

Robert De Niro marked his birthday with a star-studded dinner in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen depart after his 80th birthday celebration at Locanda Verde, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Photo:

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID (2)

Robert De Niro's 80th birthday brought the stars to New York City.

The actor gathered friends and family at the Tribeca restaurant Locanda Verde (De Niro is a co-owner) on Thursday. He and girlfriend Tiffany Chen mingled with Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, directors Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas, and many others.

De Niro's frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese appeared at the party, along with Leonardo DiCaprio. Both De Niro and DiCaprio, 48, star in 80-year-old Scorsese's next film Killers of the Flower Moon, out later this year.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin were photographed entering the restaurant, as well as Christopher Walken, who signed autographs for fans outside. David Blaine, Rev. Al Sharpton and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were also in attendance.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend Robert De Niro's 80th birthday
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin on Thursday.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Uma Thurman was seen arriving at the restaurant with her father Robert Thurman, plus Bette Midler, 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski and De Niro’s A Bronx Tale costar Chazz Palminteri were also among the celebrities spotted at the star-studded event.

De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro wished her father a happy birthday earlier in the day Thursday as she re-shared an Instagram post from Debi Mazar.

"Happy 80 you know who!" Drena, 51, wrote alongside Mazar's post, whose caption read: "Happy Birthday Bob! Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family! Have fun tonight! 🕺🏿❤️🇮🇹🌶️💯💋🍾."

ma Thurman and her father, scholar Robert Thurman, were spotted arriving together ahead of Tommy Mottola, for Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Celebration

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Coppola, 84, also publicly wished De Niro a happy birthday as he shared an image of the actor in Coppola's 1974 film The Godfather Part II, which De Niro won his first of two Academy Awards for.

"Happy birthday Robert De Niro," he wrote above an image of the actor as a young Vito Corleone.

Martin Scorsese arrives at Robert De Niro's 80th birthday dinner at the Locanda Verde restaurant in New York City.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Ahead of De Niro's birthday, the actor took in a performance of FLEX at Lincoln Center in New York City Wednesday night and popped backstage for a meet-and-greet and photo with the cast.

De Niro and his girlfriend Chen welcomed their daughter Gia Virginia on April 6, De Niro's seventh child. Outside of his upcoming role in Killers of the Flower Moon, De Niro also appeared in comedian Sebastian Maniscalco's comedy About My Father this spring.

George Lucas is surrounded by fans as he departs from Robert De Niro's 80th birthday celebration

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID
Christopher Walken makes a notable appearance at the star-studded event celebrating Robert De Niro's 80th birthday

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

De Niro's next movie, which also stars Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser in addition to DiCaprio, will mark the De Niro's 10th feature film collaboration with Scorsese. The pair originally began working together on 1973's Mean Streets.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in select theaters Oct. 6, then everywhere Oct. 20 before later streaming on Apple TV+.

