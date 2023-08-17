Robert De Niro Turns 80! Daughter Drena De Niro and More Wish Actor a Happy Birthday

"Much love to you and the family!" Debi Mazar wrote on Instagram in honor of the actor's birthday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert and Drena De Niro on Nov. 1, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/HFA2015/WireImage

Robert De Niro is celebrating a milestone birthday.

The actor turned 80 on Thursday and received tributes on social media — like a sweet message from daughter Drena De Niro, who re-shared a post from Debi Mazar that featured a black-and-white photo of De Niro.

"Happy 80 you know who!" Drena, 51, wrote alongside Mazar's post, whose caption read, "Happy Birthday Bob! Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family! Have fun tonight! 🕺🏿❤️🇮🇹🌶️💯💋🍾."

Ahead of his big day, De Niro took in a performance of FLEX at Lincoln Center in New York City Wednesday night, and even popped backstage for a meet-and-greet and photo with the cast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Robert DeNiro and the cast of FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater
Robert De Niro and the cast of FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in New York City on Aug. 16, 2023.

Charles M. Turner III

It has been a busy year for De Niro both personally and career wise, as he recently starred in the comedy About My Father and is already generating awards buzz for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.

And in early April, De Niro became a dad again as he welcomed his seventh child: a baby girl named Gia Virginia, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Gia made her TV debut alongside her mom and Gayle King on CBS Mornings, where Chen opened up about how her daughter has made the couple's lives "more fun."

She and De Niro first sparked dating rumors with a PDA-filled outing in August 2021. They met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015. Chen, a martial-arts instructor, had a role in The Intern, which starred De Niro.

Of what she considers the best thing about her beau, Chen said during her interview with King, 68, "How much he loves his family. That might make me a little teary-eyed."

Robert De Niro attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Robert De Niro attends the Killers of the Flower Moon photocall at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023, in Cannes, France.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

While 2023 has been filled with happy milestones for De Niro, the Oscar winner also faced tragedy with the death of his grandson Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez.

Earlier this month, Drena shared family photos on Instagram to mark the 20th birthday of her son, who was found dead July 2 in New York City from an accidental drug overdose.

In a statement to PEOPLE on July 3, De Niro said, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Related Articles
Drena De Niro remembers late son Leandro
Drena De Niro Honors Late Son Leandro on His 20th Birthday: 'I Hope You Are at Peace'
Drena De Niro, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez
Robert De Niro's Daughter Drena Says Her Son Leandro Was 'Killed' After 'Addiction Took Over'
Drea De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Son Leandro Can 'Ride Bicycles' and 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
Drena De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Late Son Leandro Can 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
Debi Mazar Shares Photos of Robert De Niro's Grandson Leo After His Death: He Was So Loved
Debi Mazar Shares Throwback Photos of Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro After His Death: 'He Was So Loved’
Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson Robert
Robert De Niro Says He's 'Deeply Distressed' After the Death of Teenage Grandson Leandro
Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson Robert
Woman, 20, Arrested in Connection with Robert De Niro's Grandson's Drug-Related Death
Drena De Niro; Leandro Rodriguez
Drena De Niro Says 'Fentanyl Laced Drugs' Caused Death of 19-Year-Old Son Leandro
Drena De Niro; Leandro Rodriguez
Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Dead, Shares Mom Drena: ‘You Were So Deeply Loved’
Sylvester Stallone at the premiere of "Tulsa King" held at Regal Union Square on November 9, 2022 in New York City; Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer Flavin a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert De Niro's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Leandro De Niro
Drena De Niro Says Her ‘Heart Is Broken Forever’ in Emotional Post About Son Leandro’s Death
Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie
Chase Chrisley Wishes 'Queen' Little Sister Savannah a Happy 26th Birthday: 'You Inspire Everyone Around You'
Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro. Tomorrow, she reveals a postpartum complication to co-host Gayle King
Tiffany Chen Reveals She Lost 'All Facial Functions' After Welcoming Baby with Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend 'Kiss The Future' Opening Night documentary film premiere
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Hold Hands at Tribeca Film Festival Kickoff After Welcoming Baby
In a CBS Mornings EXCLUSIVE that aired on Friday, July 14, 2023, Tiffany Chen shares details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis that caused facial paralysis, and she introduces Gayle King to Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, the daughter she shares with partner Robert De Niro. The full interview airs on Friday, July 14, 2023.
See Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut During Mom Tiffany Chen's Interview with Gayle King
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen arrive at Balthazar for the Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner in NYC
Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Step Out for the 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner