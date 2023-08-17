Robert De Niro Turns 80! Daughter Drena De Niro and More Wish Actor a Happy Birthday

Robert De Niro is celebrating a milestone birthday.

The actor turned 80 on Thursday and received tributes on social media — like a sweet message from daughter Drena De Niro, who re-shared a post from Debi Mazar that featured a black-and-white photo of De Niro.

"Happy 80 you know who!" Drena, 51, wrote alongside Mazar's post, whose caption read, "Happy Birthday Bob! Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family! Have fun tonight! 🕺🏿❤️🇮🇹🌶️💯💋🍾."

Ahead of his big day, De Niro took in a performance of FLEX at Lincoln Center in New York City Wednesday night, and even popped backstage for a meet-and-greet and photo with the cast.



Robert De Niro and the cast of FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in New York City on Aug. 16, 2023. Charles M. Turner III

It has been a busy year for De Niro both personally and career wise, as he recently starred in the comedy About My Father and is already generating awards buzz for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.

And in early April, De Niro became a dad again as he welcomed his seventh child: a baby girl named Gia Virginia, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Gia made her TV debut alongside her mom and Gayle King on CBS Mornings, where Chen opened up about how her daughter has made the couple's lives "more fun."

She and De Niro first sparked dating rumors with a PDA-filled outing in August 2021. They met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015. Chen, a martial-arts instructor, had a role in The Intern, which starred De Niro.

Of what she considers the best thing about her beau, Chen said during her interview with King, 68, "How much he loves his family. That might make me a little teary-eyed."

Robert De Niro attends the Killers of the Flower Moon photocall at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023, in Cannes, France. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

While 2023 has been filled with happy milestones for De Niro, the Oscar winner also faced tragedy with the death of his grandson Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez.

Earlier this month, Drena shared family photos on Instagram to mark the 20th birthday of her son, who was found dead July 2 in New York City from an accidental drug overdose.

In a statement to PEOPLE on July 3, De Niro said, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."