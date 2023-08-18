See the Incredible Cake at Robert De Niro’s Star-Studded 80th Birthday Party

Robert De Niro celebrated his 80th birthday with an epic cake that perfectly encapsulated the icon's career.

On Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner enjoyed a star-studded birthday party with family and friends at Locanda Verde. The New York City restaurant, co-owned by De Niro, is inside the Greenwich Hotel, which also houses the Tribeca Film Center (another business of De Niro's).

His impressive cake was photographed as it was wheeled into the hot spot and appears to be a replica of the Greenwich Hotel with the Tribeca Screening Room inside. The dessert features a hyper realistic theater complete with stadium seating and tiny figurines most likely made of fondant. The screen inside included an edible image of De Niro smiling and fixing his tie.



The exterior facade mirrors the real-life Greenwich Hotel with red awnings, brick slabs and a large paned window. It was all finished with a “Happy 80th Birthday Bob!” message.

Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Cake. Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

De Niro's loved ones, including his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, came out to the Italian eatery to toast his 80th birthday on Aug. 17.

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell made it a date night, and famed film director Francis Ford Coppola was there to wish his The Godfather Part II star a happy birthday.

PEOPLE confirms Star Wars franchise creator George Lucas, director Martin Scorsese and civil rights activist Al Sharpton were also in attendance. Former governor of New York Andrew Cuomo pulled up in a vintage red BMW and parked the classic car himself. De Niro’s A Bronx Tale co-star Chazz Palminteri came out for the soiree as well.

Mohammed Badra/Pool/Getty Images

Christopher Walken attended the birthday dinner and signed autographs for fans outside of the restaurant.

David Blaine arrived in style on a motorcycle with shades on. Bette Midler and Jane Krakowski were also notable guests.

Earlier in the day, De Niro's daughter Drena shared a sweet social media post about her father's birthday. "Happy 80 you know who!" Drena added to a repost of a black-and-white portrait that Debi Mazar uploaded to Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Bob! Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family!" Mazar captioned the photo. "Have fun tonight!"