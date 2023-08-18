See the Incredible Cake at Robert De Niro’s Star-Studded 80th Birthday Party

The two-time Oscar winner enjoyed a birthday celebration at Locanda Verde, the Italian restaurant in Tribeca's Greenwich Hotel

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 02:10PM EDT
Robert De Niro 06 17 23 Birthday cake 08 17 23
Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Cake. Photo:

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival; Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Robert De Niro celebrated his 80th birthday with an epic cake that perfectly encapsulated the icon's career.

On Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner enjoyed a star-studded birthday party with family and friends at Locanda Verde. The New York City restaurant, co-owned by De Niro, is inside the Greenwich Hotel, which also houses the Tribeca Film Center (another business of De Niro's).

His impressive cake was photographed as it was wheeled into the hot spot and appears to be a replica of the Greenwich Hotel with the Tribeca Screening Room inside. The dessert features a hyper realistic theater complete with stadium seating and tiny figurines most likely made of fondant. The screen inside included an edible image of De Niro smiling and fixing his tie.

The exterior facade mirrors the real-life Greenwich Hotel with red awnings, brick slabs and a large paned window. It was all finished with a “Happy 80th Birthday Bob!” message.

Robert De Niro Birthday cake Tribeca
Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Cake.

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

De Niro's loved ones, including his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, came out to the Italian eatery to toast his 80th birthday on Aug. 17.

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell made it a date night, and famed film director Francis Ford Coppola was there to wish his The Godfather Part II star a happy birthday. 

PEOPLE confirms Star Wars franchise creator George Lucas, director Martin Scorsese and civil rights activist Al Sharpton were also in attendance. Former governor of New York Andrew Cuomo pulled up in a vintage red BMW and parked the classic car himself. De Niro’s A Bronx Tale co-star Chazz Palminteri came out for the soiree as well.

Robert De Niro attends the "Killers of the Flower Moon" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival

Mohammed Badra/Pool/Getty Images

Christopher Walken attended the birthday dinner and signed autographs for fans outside of the restaurant.

David Blaine arrived in style on a motorcycle with shades on. Bette Midler and Jane Krakowski were also notable guests.

Earlier in the day, De Niro's daughter Drena shared a sweet social media post about her father's birthday. "Happy 80 you know who!" Drena added to a repost of a black-and-white portrait that Debi Mazar uploaded to Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Bob! Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family!" Mazar captioned the photo. "Have fun tonight!"  

Related Articles
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen depart after his 80th birthday celebration at Locanda Verde, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
See Alec Baldwin, Uma Thurman and More Stars Who Stepped Out for Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party
Robert De Niro attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Tiffany Chen and More Gather to Celebrate Robert De Niro’s 80th Birthday
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert De Niro Turns 80! Daughter Drena De Niro and More Wish Actor a Happy Birthday
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert De Niro's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
robert-de-niro-al-pacino.jpg
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: Inside the Parallel Lives of the Legendary Actors
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend 'Kiss The Future' Opening Night documentary film premiere
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Hold Hands at Tribeca Film Festival Kickoff After Welcoming Baby
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call for "Barbie"
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Celebrate 'Barbie', Plus Elton John, Minka Kelly and More
Martin Scorsese accepts the Oscar for best director for his work on "The Departed" at the 79th Academy Awards
Martin Scorsese's Life in Photos
Emily Ratajkowski is seen on June 05, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Some Skin in N.Y.C., Plus Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Ice Spice and More
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams Attends Paris Fashion Week, Plus MC Lyte & Busta Rhymes, Chloë Grace Moretz and More
*EXCLUSIVE* - A$AP Rocky gives Rihanna a big kiss after attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Match Outfits at the Louis Vuitton Show in Paris, Plus Lizzo, Pink, and More
Billie Eilish performs onstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris
Billie Eilish Performs Live in Paris, Plus Christina Aguilera in N.Y.C., Mick Jagger, Dr. Dre and More
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in N.Y.C., Plus Sam Smith on Stage, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and More
STARTRAKS Katie Holmes is seen walking in Soho on April 28, 2023 in New York City
Katie Holmes Smiles Wide in N.Y.C., Plus Gal Gadot, Jon Hamm and More