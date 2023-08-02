Rob McElhenney Says Working with Ryan Reynolds After Buying Wrexham FC Has Been 'Truly Inspiring' (Exclusive)

McElhenney tells PEOPLE how his relationship with Reynolds has grown since they purchased the Welsh soccer team

The Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bromance is stronger than ever.

Speaking to PEOPLE at a Wrexham FC match in San Diego, right before the team pulled off a huge win against longtime powerhouse Manchester United, McElhenney, 46, raved over his friendship with the team's "truly inspiring" co-owner.

"I consider him one of my closest friends, and I didn't even know him three years ago," the Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator shares.

McElhenney says he's learned that Reynolds, 46, is a "kind and generous soul, and somebody you can rely on," since entering their bid for the Welsh soccer team together in 2020.

Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watch their team during the Vanarama National League fixture between Wrexham and Notts County at The Racecourse Ground on April 10, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Rob McElhenney (L) and Ryan Reynolds (R). Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

"He's such an inspiration," McElhenney continues, adding that the Deadpool star gives him "advice both professional and personal."

Since embarking on their adventure in sports ownership, McElhenney tells PEOPLE he and Reynolds' families have developed a strong friendship. "Our families have grown incredibly close, and even though we live on opposite coasts, we feel like we're right next to each other."

Paul Rudd, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan serenading Rob with a song he had written for his birthday Wrexham v Boreham Wood
Paul Rudd, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Craig Colville/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

McElhenney calls the progress the club has made — the team was promoted to the English Football League in April — "a dream come true" and the result of lots of passion from himself and Reynolds.

Since "the very beginning" of their endeavor, Wrexham's famous co-owners have "taken this entire experience very seriously," McElhenney explains. "With each day, it grows the responsibility of making sure that we hold what we promised to the town and to the club itself."

On Saturday, Wrexham will play Milton Keynes Dons Football Club of Buckinghamshire, England.

