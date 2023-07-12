Rob McElhenney Reveals Diagnosis for ‘Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Learning Disabilities'

The Wrexham AFC co-owner said he's sharing his diagnosis at age 46 to remind others that they're "not alone"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on July 12, 2023 07:39AM EDT
Rob McElhenney attends the premiere for Apple's "Mythic Quest"
Rob McElhenney attends the premiere for Apple's "Mythic Quest" . Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Rob McElhenney is opening up about his new diagnosis of "neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.” 

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, 46, shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday and admitted he was revealing his diagnosis to remind others that they’re “not alone.” 

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” he wrote.  The Wrexham AFC co-owner then went on to explain that he will go through “the full diagnosis/prognosis” on The Always Sunny Podcast in two weeks’ time. 

He continued, “It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not “bad”. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true :).” 

McElhenney’s tweet was met with a positive response from his 1.1 million Twitter followers, with many thanking the star, who is married to his It's Always Sunny costar Kaitlin Olson, for being open about his diagnosis. 

“So amazing Rob, thank you for sharing and helping thousands who may be struggling,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Thank you for being so open and honest. Looking forward to listening to the podcast.”

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Blackberry"
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Blackberry".

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

According to Mayo Clinic, a learning disability is “present when the brain takes in and works with information in a way that is not typical. It keeps a person from learning a skill and using it well.” 

McElhenney and his Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds are currently gearing up for the start of the soccer season in the U.K. after their Welsh team was promoted to the Football League in April. The promotion marked Wrexham’s return to the league for the first time in 15 years. 

Reynolds recently described one of the late-season wins that helped Wrexham advance back into the Football League as "the most dramatic thing I've ever seen in my life” and almost as good a day as “the birth of my kids.”

Rob McElhenney attends "Wales To The World" at Sony Hall
Rob McElhenney attends "Wales To The World" at Sony Hall.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The two actors also recently teamed up with fellow actor Michael B. Jordan in another sports venture. The Hollywood trio have bought into the Alpine F1 racing team under Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Investments group. Reynolds, 46, shared the news of the purchase on Instagram last month. 

In total, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments are buying 24 percent of the Alpine team from the Renault Group, the team said in a statement. 

The 24% ownership in the team is worth $218 million. In total, the new deal values the F1 team at $900 million, Alpine said.

