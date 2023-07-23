Rob Lowe Honors 'Beautiful' Wife Sheryl Berkoff on 32nd Wedding Anniversary: 'I Am So Grateful'

The couple — who share two sons — married in 1991

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
Published on July 23, 2023 09:13AM EDT
Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff. Photo:

Rob Lowe/Instagram 

Rob Lowe is celebrating over three decades of wedded bliss with wife Sheryl Berkoff.

The 59-year-old actor paid tribute to his wife with a sweet post on Instagram Saturday, as the pair marked their 32nd wedding anniversary.

“Today marks 32 years married to this beautiful, inspiring, nurturing, strong, industrious, sexy, and wonderfully unique woman,” Lowe gushed, as he posted a selfie of Berkoff, 62, outdoors.

“I am SO grateful for the day she said she’d join me on our amazing life journey together. Happy Anniversary, Baby!!” he continued.

Lowe and Berkoff — who share two sons: Matthew Edward Lowe, 30, and John Owen Lowe, 28 — married in 1991.

The couple first met on a blind date in 1983 and then worked together years later on the 1990 erotic thriller Bad Influence

Back in April, Lowe revealed the secret to making his years-long marriage to Berkoff work.

"[Marriage] is hard anywhere, it is not just Hollywood – it's everywhere," he told host Bruce Bozzi on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi. "Sheryl was and is my best friend. So if you marry for anything other than the fact that is your best friend, you're at a disadvantage from the jump, because that will sustain when the other stuff ebbs and flows."

The Unstable star added that he believes that forgiveness allows a relationship to move forward, sharing, "People say marriage takes work. I'm not sure if it takes work, but what it does take is forgiveness, and being really cognizant of what hill you're willing to die on."

Lowe also said that the physical spark is just as important to keep alive in marriage and a successful long-term relationship.

"I do believe you need the heat for sure," he explained. "If you don't have the heat – and that's a chemical thing – I mean I still have it with Sheryl, you gotta keep the heat."

