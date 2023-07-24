Rob Lowe Shares Flashback Photo with George Michael and Demi Moore: 'When You Say 80s'

Rob Lowe was feeling nostalgic over the weekend

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 08:14AM EDT
Rob Lowe About last night netflix unstable
Rob Lowe. Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rob Lowe is taking it back to the ‘80s.

On Saturday, The West Wing actor, 59, was feeling nostalgic as he shared a throwback snap of himself with the late George Michael and Demi Moore on his Instagram. 

“When you say: ‘80s,’ I say…” Lowe captioned the photo. 

Lowe’s actor son John Owen Lowe, 28, couldn’t help but leave a funny comment alongside the post, writing, “You’re old.”

In the picture, a smiling Lowe is seen with his arms around Moore, 60, and Michael while wearing a white T-shirt with the name of the late signer's album Faith printed on it.

The Wayne’s World star worked with Moore multiple times in the ‘80s. The pair starred opposite one another in 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire and 1986’s About Last Night

Back in 2019, Lowe credited his former costar for helping him get sober in an appearance on The View.

Lowe said Moore, who recounted her own struggles with substance abuse in her memoir Inside Out, “was the first person I ever knew who got sober."

Rob Lowe Demi Moore about last night
Rob Lowe and Demi Moore in About Last Night.

Kobal/Shutterstock

“She was a huge inspiration to me,” he said at the time. “It was the 80s, we were all doing our thing. I just remember thinking, ‘If that girl can get sober, anybody can.' ”

“Everybody has that person in their life where they go, ‘That’s a great example.’ So it was very helpful,” Lowe, who has been sober for 33 years added.

Commemorating his more than three decades of sobriety in May, Lowe wrote on Instagram, "If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it and are willing to work for it!"

He added that he had "found recovery" and is living a life "full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs, and fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Musician Michael died at age 53 on Christmas Day, 2016. The day after his death, Lowe tweeted that he “Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s."

"Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them,” he added.

Michael was found dead at his home in South Oxfordshire, England by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. A coroner later determined that he died from natural causes and that he had dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver.

Per the Mayo Clinic, dilated cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart when the left ventricle stretches and fails to pump blood. Heart failure can occur as the muscle becomes weaker. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart usually caused by a viral infection.

Related Articles
Singer George Michael poses at the "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall
George Michael's Death: The Details Behind His Sudden Passing
George Michael Andrew Ridgeley
Andrew Ridgeley on the Last Time He Saw Wham! Bandmate George Michael Before His Death (Exclusive)
Brooke Shields and George Michael and Fadi Fawaz
George Michael's Dating History: A Look Back at the Late Singer's Relationships
Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy
Demi Moore and Andrew McCarthy Enjoy 'St. Elmo's Fire' Reunion: 'So Great to See'
Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy' Can we get this for tout https://www.instagram.com/p/CsE2Y_1vE-e/
Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy'
Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, John Cusack
Michael Douglas, John Cusack, More Pay Tribute to Alan Arkin After His Death: He 'Left an Indelible Mark'
John Owen Lowe and Rob Lowe attend the Netflix Unstable S1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Says He's 'Eternally Grateful' for His Dad's Help in Getting Sober
Tallulah Willis, demi moore, emma hemming willis
Tallulah Willis Calls Out Body Shamers as 'Mama Bears' Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Come to Her Defense
Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe attend Netflix's HOLIDAY IN THE WILD Cast & Crew Screening at The London Hotel on October 29, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Found Out About His Father's Sex Tape from a Classmate
Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Reflects on Getting Sober and Leaning on His Dad: 'He Never Gave Up on Me'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO_7EJ5vs-0 Unstable" stars Rob Lowe, and his son, John Owen Lowe, stop by to give Drew Barrymore a sneak-peak of their new comedy. Plus, John Stamos stops by to hilariously surprise the father-son duo. Subscribe to The Drew Barrymore Show: / @thedrewbarrymore...
Rob Lowe Surprises Son John Owen with 5-Year Sobriety Chip on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': 'I'm Proud of You'
Rob Lowe Cover
Rob Lowe's 2 Sons: Everything to Know
Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Thought His Dad's Help Was 'Abrasive' During 'Lowest Points' of Addiction
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Actor Michael Weatherly attends the "Last Days Of Disco" 20th anniversary screening at Walter Reade Theater on May 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Michael Weatherly Shares News of His Younger Brother's Death: 'There Is a Smile with His Memory'
Shaun Weiss attends Classic Rewind Weekend 2022 at Showboat Atlantic City
'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Jokes About Mug Shot in Stand-Up Set as He Marks 3 Years of Sobriety
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqvufB1PoVp/?hl=en. Kris Jenner/Instagram
Kris Jenner Kicks Off Easter Weekend with Retro Family Throwbacks: 'Always Matching'