Rob Lowe is taking it back to the ‘80s.

On Saturday, The West Wing actor, 59, was feeling nostalgic as he shared a throwback snap of himself with the late George Michael and Demi Moore on his Instagram.

“When you say: ‘80s,’ I say…” Lowe captioned the photo.

Lowe’s actor son John Owen Lowe, 28, couldn’t help but leave a funny comment alongside the post, writing, “You’re old.”

In the picture, a smiling Lowe is seen with his arms around Moore, 60, and Michael while wearing a white T-shirt with the name of the late signer's album Faith printed on it.

The Wayne’s World star worked with Moore multiple times in the ‘80s. The pair starred opposite one another in 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire and 1986’s About Last Night.

Back in 2019, Lowe credited his former costar for helping him get sober in an appearance on The View.

Lowe said Moore, who recounted her own struggles with substance abuse in her memoir Inside Out, “was the first person I ever knew who got sober."



Rob Lowe and Demi Moore in About Last Night. Kobal/Shutterstock

“She was a huge inspiration to me,” he said at the time. “It was the 80s, we were all doing our thing. I just remember thinking, ‘If that girl can get sober, anybody can.' ”

“Everybody has that person in their life where they go, ‘That’s a great example.’ So it was very helpful,” Lowe, who has been sober for 33 years added.

Commemorating his more than three decades of sobriety in May, Lowe wrote on Instagram, "If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it and are willing to work for it!"

He added that he had "found recovery" and is living a life "full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs, and fun."



Musician Michael died at age 53 on Christmas Day, 2016. The day after his death, Lowe tweeted that he “Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s."

"Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them,” he added.



Michael was found dead at his home in South Oxfordshire, England by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. A coroner later determined that he died from natural causes and that he had dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver.

Per the Mayo Clinic, dilated cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart when the left ventricle stretches and fails to pump blood. Heart failure can occur as the muscle becomes weaker. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart usually caused by a viral infection.

