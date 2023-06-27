Rob Kardashian Pens Rare Tribute to 'Darling' Sister Khloé on Her 39th Birthday: ‘So Thankful to Have You’

"Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!" the former reality star shared in a rare social media post

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE.

Published on June 27, 2023 07:05PM EDT
khloe kardashian rob kardashian
Photo: Getty(2)

Rob Kardashian is wishing nothing but the best for his sister Khloé Kardashian on her 39th birthday. 

The 36-year-old reality star shared a rare post to his Instagram page on Tuesday to honor his older sister for her birthday, 

"Happy Birthday @khloekardashian," Rob captioned a photo of the two. "Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!"

The Arthur George founder also included a selfie of the Good American mogul and his daughter Dream, 6, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna

"I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I," he continued. "I don't know what I would do without you happy birthday."

Khloé responded in the comments section, thanking her brother for his sweet words. 

"My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat," she gushed. 

Rob wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner to celebrate the mom of two on social media.

Khloé's mom, Kris Jenner, also shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram, dedicated to her daughter as she entered the last year of her 30s.

The momager posted a video montage of Khloé through the years to Stevie Wonder’s “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and honored her "smart, strong, talented, beautiful" daughter.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life…,” she began. “You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!"

"You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty,” Jenner continued, listing her favorite qualities about Khloe. “You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us."

The 67-year-old Kardashians star added: "You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together. Mommy xo ❤️🥰😍🎂🥳🙏🏼"

In a post of her own, younger sister Kylie Jenner celebrated Khloé with some throwback images.

"happy birthday to the love of my life !!!!! i couldn’t do it without you @khloekardashian you mean the whole world to me. i love you forever and beyond," she captioned the throwback photo booth images.

Kylie, 25, also shared a video from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she snapped back at mom Kris that Khloé was her "mother," as well as some other throwback images.

"my everything and more," Kylie wrote. "i love you @khloekardashian"

Khloé's big sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, continued the birthday celebrations by sharing a promotional photo from their former series, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami. "It's @khloekardashian day!!" the Poosh founder wrote on her Instagram Story.

Kourtney, 44, also shared a silly throwback video of the pair goofing off together as well as photos of them together through the years.

"An angel," she wrote of her sister.

