Rob Kardashian Rattles Off Daughter Dream's Epic 6th Birthday Party Wishlist as Sister Khloé Helps Plan

Rob Kardashian wanted to make his little girl's big vision for her birthday come to life, so he asked sister Khloé Kardashian for some assistance

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 14, 2023 10:42AM EDT
Rob Kardashian wants every detail to be perfect for his daughter's birthday.

The Arthur George co-founder, 36, enlisted help from sister Khloé Kardashian while planning daughter Dream Renée 6th birthday party, as seen in the most recent episode of The Kardashians season 3.

The two talked over FaceTime, where Rob went over what was on Dream's list of ideas for her celebration.

"She said she wants a three-tier cake, I'm pretty sure she said. I forget the exact flavor she asked for," he began.

"I'm sure she'll tell us," Khloé assured him.

In her confessional, the Good American co-founder, 39, said, "Dream is my niece. Dream is Rob's daughter and she is the cutest little thing ever. I am helping Rob plan Dream's birthday. Dream is going to turn 6, I can't believe she's going to be 6."

"She wants somebody to tell jokes. She wants a DJ, a moon bounce, slime people, a butterfly thing," Rob continued.

"She wants a butterfly dress. She wants pink braids in her hair. So I'll get her hair braided and her nails done and stuff like that," he said.

"Send me some photos that you think and we'll go from there," Khloé instructed.

"Okay, thank you!" Rob said, later adding praise for his sister.

"God bless you. You're a good kid. Keep it up, girl."

