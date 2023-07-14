Rob Kardashian Rattles Off Daughter Dream's Epic 6th Birthday Party Wishlist as Sister Khloé Helps Plan

Rob Kardashian wants every detail to be perfect for his daughter's birthday.

The Arthur George co-founder, 36, enlisted help from sister Khloé Kardashian while planning daughter Dream Renée 6th birthday party, as seen in the most recent episode of The Kardashians season 3.

The two talked over FaceTime, where Rob went over what was on Dream's list of ideas for her celebration.

"She said she wants a three-tier cake, I'm pretty sure she said. I forget the exact flavor she asked for," he began.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"I'm sure she'll tell us," Khloé assured him.

In her confessional, the Good American co-founder, 39, said, "Dream is my niece. Dream is Rob's daughter and she is the cutest little thing ever. I am helping Rob plan Dream's birthday. Dream is going to turn 6, I can't believe she's going to be 6."

"She wants somebody to tell jokes. She wants a DJ, a moon bounce, slime people, a butterfly thing," Rob continued.

Kris Jenner/Instagram

"She wants a butterfly dress. She wants pink braids in her hair. So I'll get her hair braided and her nails done and stuff like that," he said.

"Send me some photos that you think and we'll go from there," Khloé instructed.

"Okay, thank you!" Rob said, later adding praise for his sister.

"God bless you. You're a good kid. Keep it up, girl."

