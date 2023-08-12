This ‘Light, Compact, and Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum Is $80 Off at Amazon

The last thing anyone wants to worry about in the waning days of summer is housework. While you can’t take a vacation from cleaning, you can invest in top-notch tools to make tedious chores like mopping and vacuuming a breeze.

Right now, the Romanow Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, is on sale. Users call it a “great little vacuum” that’s “easy to maneuver,” and and thanks to an on-page coupon that can be applied at checkout, you can get it for under $150.

This stick vacuum is designed for the toughest jobs, according to the brand. Equipped with 33 kilopascals of suction power, it easily picks up dirt, dust, pet dander, and debris from surfaces like carpeted floors, hardwood, and tile. And since it’s just 2.7 pounds, you can can effortlessly carry it from room to room, making it ideal for everyday use.

Romanow Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with Coupon (Save 36%)

Amazon

The vacuum can also be converted into a handheld device and includes multiple attachments to target spots like stairs, curtains, and upholstery. With its multi-filtration system, the machine traps dust and allergens while you clean, and the LED lights illuminate fine dust that may be hard to see. A 55-minute run time will allow you to cover plenty of ground before recharging.

In their reviews, customers rave that the “quiet” machine leaves their surfaces “clean and tidy.” One shopper wrote that the vacuum has “great cleaning power” and added, “One of the standout features of this vacuum is its incredible suction power… It is exceptionally easy to maneuver and clean with just one hand. Even during longer cleaning sessions, my hands never feel tired or strained.”

Another shopper shared that the vacuum is "small but powerful," adding, "It sucks up a lot of dirt for such a small vacuum." And a third user noted that the "light, compact, and powerful" vacuum "effectively sucks up all the dust and debris from various surfaces" and “does a commendable job" no matter what type of floors you use it on.

Head to Amazon to pick up Romanow Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s $80 off, then check out more floor cleaners on sale below.

Joymoop Mop and Bucket, $32 (Save 48%)

Amazon

Steam and Go Steam Mop Floor Steamer, $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon

O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket, $45 (Save 36%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

